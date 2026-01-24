Republic Day 2026: EU’s Top Leaders To Be Chief Guests At India’s 77th Republic Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2026, are set to acquire major diplomatic weight, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa confirmed as chief guests at the parade on Kartavya Path in New Delhi. It will be the first time that the European Union’s top leadership has been invited together for the occasion, underscoring a notable shift in India’s engagement with Brussels.

The move is being viewed as a strong signal of New Delhi’s evolving foreign policy priorities, particularly its growing recognition of the European Union as a unified strategic partner rather than a collection of individual nations. The invitation also comes at a sensitive moment, as India and the EU seek to push forward long-pending trade negotiations.

A First In Republic Day History

The 2026 invitation is historic on multiple counts. While India has hosted world leaders from across continents as Republic Day chief guests over the decades, this marks the first time that the EU’s highest political offices will be represented collectively at the event.

Diplomatic observers see the decision as reflecting India’s intent to deepen institutional ties with the EU, especially as economic, technological and geopolitical cooperation between the two sides gathers pace.

Trade Talks Add Weight To Symbolism

The presence of von der Leyen and Costa is being interpreted as a powerful diplomatic message ahead of ongoing India–EU trade discussions. Speaking earlier this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, von der Leyen described the proposed India–EU trade pact as “the mother of all deals,” raising expectations of a potentially landmark Free Trade Agreement.

Their attendance at Republic Day is expected to reinforce political momentum behind the negotiations, which have regained traction after years of slow progress.

Ursula von der Leyen, as president of the European Commission, heads the EU’s executive arm and plays a central role in shaping policy, overseeing trade talks and representing the bloc on global economic and strategic issues. António Costa, as president of the European Council, chairs EU summits and represents the collective political interests of member states, with his presence highlighting unity within the bloc.

Since 1950, India has followed the tradition of inviting a foreign head of state or government as the chief guest for Republic Day celebrations. The choice has often mirrored India’s foreign policy direction, from leaders of the Non-Aligned Movement during the Cold War to close strategic partners in more recent years. The 2026 invitation to the EU’s top leadership reflects India’s increasingly global outlook and its effort to position Europe as a key pillar of its international partnerships.