As many as 30 tableaux, comprising 17 representations from States and Union Territories and 13 from various Ministries, Departments and Services, will roll down Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day parade on January 26.

According to a release from the Ministry of Defence, this year’s Republic Day celebrations will revolve around the themes ‘Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram’ and ‘Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

The tableaux will present a blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song 'Vande Mataram' and India’s rapid progress driven by self-reliance across sectors, while highlighting the country’s rich cultural diversity.

State And UT Tableaux

Among the participating States and UTs, Assam will showcase Asharikandi, the terracotta craft village of the state, while Chhattisgarh’s tableau will focus on Vande Mataram as the mantra of freedom.

Gujarat’s presentation will highlight self-reliance and freedom under the Swadeshi theme.Kerala’s tableau will depict the Water Metro project and its achievement of 100 per cent digital literacy.

Maharashtra will present Ganeshotsav, Manipur will focus on prosperity, and Nagaland will celebrate the Hornbill Festival with an emphasis on culture, tourism and self-reliance.

Tamil Nadu’s tableau will underline prosperity, aligning with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. Puducherry will highlight its cultural heritage, traditional crafts and the vision of Auroville, while Rajasthan’s tableau, titled “Golden Touch of the Desert,” will honour Bikaner’s distinctive gold art.

Uttar Pradesh will spotlight the culture of Bundelkhand, and West Bengal will commemorate its role in India’s freedom movement.

Madhya Pradesh’s tableau will pay tribute to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, while Punjab will mark the 350th year of the martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Ministry And Departmental Tableaux

The Ministry of Defence will feature multiple tableaux, including a veterans’ tableau showcasing nation-building through war efforts and a naval tableau titled “Samudra Se Samriddhi,” reflecting India’s maritime strength.

The Department of Military Affairs will present the Tri-Services Tableau – Operation Sindoor, focusing on joint operational success across the armed forces. The Ministry of Culture’s tableau will once again centre on Vande Mataram, portraying it as the soul of the nation.

The Ministry of Education will highlight initiatives under the National Education Policy 2020, aimed at aligning India’s school education system with global standards and contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat. The Ministry of AYUSH will focus on health and wellness through its theme “Ayush Ka Tantra, Swasthya Ka Mantra.”

The Ministry of Home Affairs, through the NDMA and NDRF, will commemorate 25 years of resilience since the 2001 Bhuj earthquake. Other ministries, including Housing and Urban Affairs (CPWD) and Panchayati Raj, will mark milestones such as 150 years of Vande Mataram and the SVAMITVA Scheme, which seeks to empower Panchayats and promote rural self-reliance.

The Ministry of Power will present “Prakash Ganga,” highlighting India’s journey toward energy security, while the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will showcase “Powered by Skills,” focusing on building a future-ready and self-reliant nation.

The Republic Day parade is expected to reflect India’s cultural heritage, developmental journey and commitment to self-reliance.