Remove Shoorveer Song From Mirzapur: Rajasthan BJP Leader To Censor Board

Jaipur: Senior BJP leader and former leader of the opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Rajendra Rathore, has objected to a song dedicated to Maharana Pratap in the film "Mirzapur The Movie" alongside scenes involving gangsters and criminal characters.

Rathore has written a letter to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi and demanded that the song "Shoorveer" be removed from the film.

He also urged the board to ensure that songs, symbols and references associated with historical personalities are not used in a manner that could hurt public sentiments.

"The use of Rapperiya Baalam's 'Shoorveer' song in 'Mirzapur The Movie' alongside gangsters, drug peddlers and criminal characters is extremely objectionable and hurts public sentiments," Rathore said in the letter written to the CBFC.

Rathore claimed that such a portrayal amounted to disrespect towards Maharana Pratap and the historical and cultural heritage associated with him.

He said there was a clear distinction between the values represented by Maharana Pratap and those associated with gangster characters.

"Linking these two completely different contexts together is inappropriate," he said, adding that objections were also being raised on social media over the use of the song.

"I request the Central Board of Film Certification to remove the words of the 'Shoorveer' song from 'Mirzapur The Movie'," Rathore said and urged the censor board to ensure that similar use of songs, symbols and references associated with historical personalities is not permitted in future.

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