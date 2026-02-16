Remarks On Kerala CM Vijayan 'Blown Out Of Proportion': Mani Shankar Aiyar

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Monday claimed that his remark that Pinarayi Vijayan would be the "next" Chief Minister of Kerala was "blown out of proportion" by the media.

Aiyar said the comment was just "half a line" in his speech and that it was exaggerated.

"It was only half a line in that speech which has been blown out of proportion," he told PTI Videos.

However, he said the LDF government in the state was doing outstanding work.

"I made the speech after hearing Mary Joseph, who is the Principal Secretary of the Planning Board. She listed the achievements....," he said.

On some Congress leaders claiming that Aiyar was not connected with the party anymore, the former MP said that only AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge could oust him from the organisation.

On Sunday, speaking at the international seminar titled "Vision 2031: Development and Democracy", Aiyar had said he was confident that chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan would continue in office.

The remark drew sharp criticism, with AICC leaders publicly distancing themselves from his statement.

