Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaRemarks On Kerala CM Vijayan 'Blown Out Of Proportion': Mani Shankar Aiyar

Remarks On Kerala CM Vijayan 'Blown Out Of Proportion': Mani Shankar Aiyar

On some Congress leaders claiming that Aiyar was not connected with the party anymore, the former MP said that only AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge could oust him.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 02:36 PM (IST)

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Monday claimed that his remark that Pinarayi Vijayan would be the "next" Chief Minister of Kerala was "blown out of proportion" by the media.

Aiyar said the comment was just "half a line" in his speech and that it was exaggerated.

"It was only half a line in that speech which has been blown out of proportion," he told PTI Videos.

However, he said the LDF government in the state was doing outstanding work.

"I made the speech after hearing Mary Joseph, who is the Principal Secretary of the Planning Board. She listed the achievements....," he said.

On some Congress leaders claiming that Aiyar was not connected with the party anymore, the former MP said that only AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge could oust him from the organisation.

On Sunday, speaking at the international seminar titled "Vision 2031: Development and Democracy", Aiyar had said he was confident that chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan would continue in office.

The remark drew sharp criticism, with AICC leaders publicly distancing themselves from his statement. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

UP POLITICS: Jal Jeevan Mission Under Scanner After BJP MLA Raises Concerns

Published at : 16 Feb 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mani Shankar Aiyar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
SC Refuses SIT Probe Against Assam CM Over 'Miya' Remark, Directs Petitioners To Approach HC
SC Refuses SIT Probe Against Assam CM Over 'Miya' Remark, Directs Petitioners To Approach HC
Election 2025
Ex-Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah Resigns; Accuses Gaurav Gogoi Of High-Handedness, Favouritism
Ex-Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah Resigns; Accuses Gaurav Gogoi Of High-Handedness, Favouritism
India
Congress Vs Congress: Mani Shankar Aiyar Calls Pawan Khera A 'Puppet', Attacks Tharoor
Congress Vs Congress: Mani Shankar Aiyar Calls Pawan Khera A 'Puppet', Attacks Tharoor
Technology
AI Impact Summit 2026 Begins: Full Agenda, Major Attendees, Live Streaming Details, & More Inside
AI Impact Summit 2026 Begins: Full Agenda, Major Attendees, Live Streaming Details, & More Inside
Advertisement

Videos

UP POLITICS: Jal Jeevan Mission Under Scanner After BJP MLA Raises Concerns
Breaking News: Supreme Court Questions Direct Plea in Assam CM Video Case
Punjab Political Buzz: AAP Plans Two Deputy CMs Ahead of Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Main Shooter Ritik Arrested in Rohit Shetty House Firing Case
Breaking News: Bomb Threats to Courts in 18 Districts of Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget