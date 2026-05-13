Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Udhayanidhi Stalin claims TVK government lacks majority voter support.

He criticizes TVK for AIADMK support, calling them corrupt.

DMK leader urges TVK to continue previous welfare schemes.

Stalin highlights voter rejection of TVK in recent elections.

Chennai, May 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday said the TVK government did not enjoy the support of majority voters and criticised it for going ahead with the backing of a section of legislators of the AIADMK, which the ruling party had slammed for corruption earlier.

In his speech during the proceedings of the TVK government's floor test, he also urged the government to continue the welfare schemes that were launched by the previous DMK dispensation.

The DMK walked out and abstained from voting during the confidence vote, which the C Joseph Vijay-led government won by a comfortable margin of 144.

With regard to the TVK government formation, Udhayanidhi said "first, the majority of people did not vote for TVK." He said that in the recently concluded Assembly elections, around 4.93 crore people cast their votes.

"Do you know how many voted for the ruling party. Just 1.72 crore", he said, adding, "the remaining approximately 3.21 crore people voted against your party and you must understand this".

He claimed nearly 65 per cent of the voters had "rejected" the Vijay-led TVK.

Further, he slammed the TVK for taking the support of an AMMK MLA, with his party fighting the April 23 polls as a constituent of the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu.

"After saying they were your ideological enemy, you have secured support for this government from an MLA who contested in the BJP-led NDA alliance," Udhyananidhi said. He also recalled AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran's remarks that TVK earlier engaged in "horse-trading even before coming to power".

Dhinakaran has sacked AMMK MLA S Kamaraj, after the latter extended support to the TVK government.

Udhayanidhi said the major party in the same BJP-led NDA alliance AIADMK has split almost into two groups. "New sofa was delivered to the home of a leader from that splinter group, followed by the visit of the chief minister there. During elections, you called them (AIADMK) a corrupt force", he said.

"What are people asking..(why) the ruling party has now aligned with that corrupt force. You promised a clean government Is this the hallmark of your clean governance? People have begun questioning", he charged.

"Even those who voted for you have, upon witnessing these events, begun regretting their big mistake today. To express the people's sentiment, DMK members will walk out without participating", in the voting, he said.

Earlier, listing out various schemes that were launched by the DMK government under the leadership of M K Stalin, the LoP said more than one crore women will be waiting to get Rs 1,000 into their bank account under "Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam" next month.

The DMK leader said as the government schools will be re-opening on June 2, students will be waiting for food under the breakfast scheme, launched by the Stalin government.

He also urged the TVK government to continue the DMK government's free bus travel scheme for women.

Pointing out various poll promises including providing six LPG gas cylinders and monthly financial assistance for women, Udhayanidhi said that after Vijay took over as chief minister, the new government should have signed files to implement at least a few of these welfare schemes.

He claimed that when DMK came to power in 2021, the then chief minister Stalin's first signature was to implement the free bus travel scheme for women.

"Financial assistance of Rs 4,000 was also extended to the people during the second wave of Coronavirus", he said. PTI SNR SNR SA

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)