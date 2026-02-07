Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the India-US framework for an Interim Trade Agreement, describing the move as a significant step toward strengthening bilateral ties. Calling it “great news for India and the USA,” PM Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for his "personal commitement" in advancing the partnership.

“We have agreed on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement between our two great nations. I thank President Trump for his personal commitment to robust ties between our countries,” the Prime Minister wrote on X, reacting to the announcement.

According to PM Modi, the framework reflects the “growing depth, trust and dynamism” of the India-US relationship and is expected to bolster the ‘Make in India’ initiative by creating new opportunities across key sectors.

He said the agreement would benefit farmers, entrepreneurs, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), startup innovators and fishermen, while also generating large-scale employment, particularly for women and young people.

"India and the United States share a commitment to promoting innovation, and this framework will further deepen investment and technology partnerships between us," he said.

He added that the agreement would help strengthen resilient and trusted supply chains, while contributing to global economic growth.

Linking the framework to India’s long-term development goals, PM Modi said the agreement aligns with the country’s vision of building a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

“As India moves forward towards building a Viksit Bharat, we remain committed to building global partnerships that are future-oriented, empower our people and contribute to shared prosperity,” he added.

Great news for India and USA!



We have agreed on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement between our two great nations. I thank President Trump for his personal commitment to robust ties between our countries.



This framework reflects the growing depth, trust and dynamism of… https://t.co/zs1ZLzamhd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2026

The United States and India on Friday unveiled a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade, a move seen as a key step toward advancing negotiations on the broader US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) initiated by Trump and PM Modi in February 2025, according to a joint statement issued by the White House and India’s Commerce Ministry.

The statement noted that the Interim Agreement between the US and India will represent a historic milestone in the countries' partnership, and demonstrates a common commitment to reciprocal and balanced trade based on mutual interests and concrete outcomes.