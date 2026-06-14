Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaReference to people, not country: Bhagwat on Hosabale's remarks about dialogue with Pak

Reference to people, not country: Bhagwat on Hosabale's remarks about dialogue with Pak

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 13 (PTI): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday defended top RSS functionary Dattatreya Hosabale's remarks in favour of keeping a window for dialogue open with Pakistan, saying that he was talking about the people of the neighbouring countr.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 12:19 AM (IST)

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 13 (PTI): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday defended top RSS functionary Dattatreya Hosabale's remarks in favour of keeping a window for dialogue open with Pakistan, saying that he was talking about the people of the neighbouring country.

Responding to a question about the RSS' view on remarks made by Hosabale in an interview to PTI Videos in May, Bhagwat said the organisation will follow the Union government's policy regarding the state of Pakistan.

"But there are a lot of people in Pakistan who believe the partition of Bharat was wrong and many journalists there praise the RSS and its work. There is a distinct undercurrent there of people being anti-Pakistan and against the two-nation theory and they say living together was better," he said during an interactive session held here as part of the centenary celebration of the RSS.

Bhagwat said that if, in the future, India was to defeat Pakistan beyond repair, the people there will have to be brought into the fold of Bharat or they should be able to live peacefully in that country itself "and for that the doors of dialogue need to be kept open".

"We are not like Hitler. That is not our nature or our way. So we need to keep some door open. We should vanquish injustice and tyranny, but we should also preserve what is good," he added.

Bhagwat stressed the RSS has no independent foreign policy regarding any nation and follows the central government's stand.

In the interview with PTI Videos, Hosabale had said, "The security and self-respect of a country have to be protected and the government of the day should take care of it. But at the same time, we need not close the doors. We should always be ready to engage them in a dialogue." He was asked how India should deal with Pakistan and its continued sponsorship of terrorism. PTI HMP DIV DIV

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

World Focus: Iran Signals Peace Deal Progress as US Military Build-Up Keeps Pressure Intact

Published at : 14 Jun 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 14 June 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Govindpuri fire: Police probe masked woman seen on CCTV entering building before deadly blaze
Govindpuri fire: Police probe masked woman seen on CCTV entering building before deadly blaze
India
Reference to people, not country: Bhagwat on Hosabale's remarks about dialogue with Pak
Reference to people, not country: Bhagwat on Hosabale's remarks about dialogue with Pak
India
UP conversion case: Another arrest made after father-daughter duo held
UP conversion case: Another arrest made after father-daughter duo held
India
Police question Syrian woman soliciting donations for husband’s treatment in Meerut
Police question Syrian woman soliciting donations for husband’s treatment in Meerut
Advertisement

Videos

World Focus: Iran Signals Peace Deal Progress as US Military Build-Up Keeps Pressure Intact
Diplomacy Watch: Iran Signals Initial Truce Framework as US Peace Deal Talks Gain Momentum
Bengal Flash: Police Raid Abhishek Banerjee Residence After PA Linked to Financial Probe
Global Alert: US-Iran Peace Breakthrough Near as Geneva Emerges for Landmark June Deal Talks
Delhi Power Shock: Electricity Bills May Rise Up to 3.3% for High-Consumption Consumers
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget