Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaRed Carpet Rolled Out As Putin Receives Ceremonial Welcome At Rashtrapati Bhavan: WATCH

Red Carpet Rolled Out As Putin Receives Ceremonial Welcome At Rashtrapati Bhavan: WATCH

Russian President Vladimir Putin received a grand red carpet welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, greeted by President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi during a ceremonial reception with top dignitaries.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 12:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Russian President Vladimir Putin was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, marking a key moment in his ongoing visit to India. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Putin, setting the stage for a series of high-level engagements.

Ceremonial Welcome For President Putin At Rashtrapati Bhavan

The President of Russia met dignitaries assembled for his arrival, exchanging handshakes with President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi before the formal proceedings began.

Red Carpet Rolled Out: Dignitaries Gather In Delhi

Ahead of Putin’s arrival, top officials including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan gathered at Rashtrapati Bhavan to welcome the visiting head of state. The ceremonial reception, steeped in tradition, underscored the importance New Delhi places on this high-profile visit.

A Reunion Four Years In The Making

Prime Minister Modi and President Putin are set to share the stage once again after their last in-person meeting in India in December 2021. Their reunion is more than just a diplomatic formality, it comes at a time when the global geopolitical landscape is shifting rapidly, giving renewed significance to Indo-Russian ties.

Putin touched down in Delhi on Thursday, where PM Modi made a rare protocol-breaking gesture by personally receiving him at Palam Airport. The two leaders embraced warmly as traditional Indian dancers performed in the background, offering a vibrant cultural welcome.

A Symbolic Car Ride And A Special Gift

After the airport ceremony, Modi and Putin travelled together in the Prime Minister’s car to the PM’s residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. During the visit, PM Modi presented Putin with a copy of the sacred Bhagavad Gita translated into Russian, a gesture that carried both personal and cultural significance.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 12:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Russia Relations Droupadi Murmu 'Narendra Modi' Putin India Visit Rashtrapati Bhavan Welcome Red Carpet Ceremony
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
IndiGo Cancels All Domestic Flights Departing From Delhi Airport Till Midnight
IndiGo Cancels All Domestic Flights Departing From Delhi Airport Till Midnight
India
India-Russia Summit With PM Modi, Rajghat Visit, Meeting With Prez: What's On Putin's Day 2 Itinerary
India-Russia Summit With PM Modi, Rajghat Visit, Meeting With Prez: Putin's Day 2 Itinerary
Business
RBI MPC December: India To Grow Faster Than Earlier Thought, Central Bank Now Expects 7.3% GDP In FY26
Good News For Indian Economy! RBI Lifts FY26 GDP Forecast To 7.3%
World
Asim Munir Named Pakistan’s First-Ever Chief Of Defence Forces In Historic Military Rejig
Asim Munir Named Pakistan’s First-Ever Chief Of Defence Forces In Historic Military Rejig
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Relations: PM Modi Presents Special Bhagavad Gita Gift to President Putin
Russia-India Relations: Grand Welcome for President Putin At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Russia-India Relations: India’s S-400 Power Back in Spotlight as Putin’s Visit Pushes Key Defence Talks
Russia-India Ties: Putin-Modi Talks Draw Sharp Attention From Washington
West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget