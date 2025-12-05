Red Carpet Rolled Out As Putin Receives Ceremonial Welcome At Rashtrapati Bhavan: WATCH

Russian President Vladimir Putin was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, marking a key moment in his ongoing visit to India. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Putin, setting the stage for a series of high-level engagements.

Ceremonial Welcome For President Putin At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin receives a Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/uo8AtEAXKQ , IANS (@ians_india) December 5, 2025

The President of Russia met dignitaries assembled for his arrival, exchanging handshakes with President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi before the formal proceedings began.

Red Carpet Rolled Out: Dignitaries Gather In Delhi

Ahead of Putin’s arrival, top officials including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan gathered at Rashtrapati Bhavan to welcome the visiting head of state. The ceremonial reception, steeped in tradition, underscored the importance New Delhi places on this high-profile visit.

Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin met dignitaries at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi were also present pic.twitter.com/RCULl4OcSG — IANS (@ians_india) December 5, 2025

A Reunion Four Years In The Making

Prime Minister Modi and President Putin are set to share the stage once again after their last in-person meeting in India in December 2021. Their reunion is more than just a diplomatic formality, it comes at a time when the global geopolitical landscape is shifting rapidly, giving renewed significance to Indo-Russian ties.

Putin touched down in Delhi on Thursday, where PM Modi made a rare protocol-breaking gesture by personally receiving him at Palam Airport. The two leaders embraced warmly as traditional Indian dancers performed in the background, offering a vibrant cultural welcome.

A Symbolic Car Ride And A Special Gift

After the airport ceremony, Modi and Putin travelled together in the Prime Minister’s car to the PM’s residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. During the visit, PM Modi presented Putin with a copy of the sacred Bhagavad Gita translated into Russian, a gesture that carried both personal and cultural significance.