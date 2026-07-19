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English NewsNewsIndiaRebel TMC MPs Elect Floor Leader, Chief Whip At Parliamentary Party Meeting

Rebel TMC MPs Elect Floor Leader, Chief Whip At Parliamentary Party Meeting

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla recognises NCPI's parliamentary leadership and approves separate seating for 20 rebel TMC MPs ahead of the Monsoon Session.

Written By : Pavan Kumar Goad |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 08:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lok Sabha Speaker recognized NCPI as distinct parliamentary group.
  • NCPI leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, recognized.
  • NCPI now second-largest NDA partner with 20 MPs.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has recognised the parliamentary leadership of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and approved separate seating arrangements for its 20 MPs, who recently broke away from the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The decision comes ahead of the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament and formally acknowledges the rebel bloc as a distinct parliamentary group. The Speaker has also recognised Sudip Bandyopadhyay as the NCPI's Floor Leader and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as its Chief Whip, prompting strong objections from the TMC.

Speaker's Nod

The Lok Sabha Speaker has approved separate seating for the 20 rebel TMC MPs who recently joined the NCPI, paving the way for the party to function as a separate parliamentary group during the Monsoon Session.

Om Birla has also officially recognised Sudip Bandyopadhyay as the NCPI's Floor Leader in the Lok Sabha and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as the party's Chief Whip.

With 20 MPs in the Lok Sabha, the NCPI is set to begin its parliamentary journey as a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). After the BJP, which has 239 MPs, the NCPI is expected to be the alliance's second-largest partner in the Lower House.

Also Read: Calcutta High Court Halts Demolition Of Abhishek Banerjee's Constituency Office

TMC Objects

The Speaker's decision has triggered a sharp response from the Trinamool Congress, which has challenged the recognition of the rebel MPs while anti-defection proceedings remain pending.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said the party had already submitted petitions seeking the disqualification of the 20 rebel MPs under the anti-defection law. According to him, those petitions are still awaiting a decision from the Speaker.

Banerjee argued that approving separate seating arrangements and recognising the NCPI's parliamentary leadership before deciding the disqualification petitions was unjustified. He said the Speaker's decision was contrary to the TMC's expectations and questioned the timing of the recognition.

The development marks another escalation in the political battle between the TMC and its former MPs, who recently left the Mamata Banerjee-led party to join the newly formed NCPI. The recognition by the Lok Sabha Speaker gives the rebel group an official parliamentary identity ahead of the Monsoon Session, even as the legal and political dispute over their status continues.

Also Read: Exclusive | Ex-IB Chief Tapan Deka Likely To Be Jammu and Kashmir LG

Before You Go

Politics: Yogi Adityanath's Remarks on Riots Trigger Political War Ahead of UP Elections

About the author Pavan Kumar Goad

Pavan Kumar Goad began his career in the media industry with CNFC Media. He subsequently worked with ANI for nearly three and a half years, followed by an association of around eight years with the News18 Network. He has now joined ABP News.

With close to 13 years of experience in journalism, he has primarily covered political affairs, with a particular focus on developments related to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 07:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kakoli Ghosh Mamata Banerjee TMC Sudip Bandyopadhyay Mamata Banerjee Rebel TMC MPs
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