Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania was injured after a speedboat carrying him capsized in the Maldives. The incident occurred late Thursday night near the Felidhoo region. He was airlifted to Mumbai and is currently undergoing treatment.

A total of seven people were on board the boat at the time of the accident. While Singhania sustained minor injuries and is now stable, two Indians including rally driver Hari Singh are reported missing. Three others were injured in the accident.

According to reports, five passengers were swept away after the boat overturned. These included one Russian woman and four Indian men. The Maldives National Defence Force Coast Guard stated that rescue operations are ongoing, but high sea waves are making the search for the missing individuals difficult. One of the injured passengers has suffered a broken arm and remains in serious condition.

How Did The Accident Happen?

As per local reports, the speedboat carrying tourists overturned near ‘V. Felidhoo’ in the early hours of Friday. The group included two women from the UK and Russia, along with five Indian men. Following the दुर्घटना, five passengers were thrown into the sea.

Singhania, who was among the tourists, was rescued safely. His spokesperson confirmed the incident, stating that he sustained minor injuries in an unfortunate accident and is receiving proper medical care in Mumbai.

Singhania has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. Sources indicate that while he suffered minor injuries, he is now out of danger and recovering under medical supervision.

Known for his interest in adventure sports, Singhania is a prominent industrialist. The Raymond Group operates across sectors, including textiles, real estate, engineering, and consumer care. His estimated net worth is over Rs 11,000 crore.