Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaRaymond Chairman Gautam Singhania Injured After Speedboat Capsizes In Maldives; 2 Indians Missing

Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania Injured After Speedboat Capsizes In Maldives; 2 Indians Missing

The Maldives National Defence Force Coast Guard stated that rescue operations are ongoing, but high sea waves are making the search for the missing individuals difficult.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 10:40 AM (IST)

Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania was injured after a speedboat carrying him capsized in the Maldives. The incident occurred late Thursday night near the Felidhoo region. He was airlifted to Mumbai and is currently undergoing treatment.

A total of seven people were on board the boat at the time of the accident. While Singhania sustained minor injuries and is now stable, two Indians including rally driver Hari Singh are reported missing. Three others were injured in the accident.

According to reports, five passengers were swept away after the boat overturned. These included one Russian woman and four Indian men. The Maldives National Defence Force Coast Guard stated that rescue operations are ongoing, but high sea waves are making the search for the missing individuals difficult. One of the injured passengers has suffered a broken arm and remains in serious condition.

How Did The Accident Happen?

As per local reports, the speedboat carrying tourists overturned near ‘V. Felidhoo’ in the early hours of Friday. The group included two women from the UK and Russia, along with five Indian men. Following the दुर्घटना, five passengers were thrown into the sea.

Singhania, who was among the tourists, was rescued safely. His spokesperson confirmed the incident, stating that he sustained minor injuries in an unfortunate accident and is receiving proper medical care in Mumbai.

Singhania has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. Sources indicate that while he suffered minor injuries, he is now out of danger and recovering under medical supervision.

Known for his interest in adventure sports, Singhania is a prominent industrialist. The Raymond Group operates across sectors, including textiles, real estate, engineering, and consumer care. His estimated net worth is over Rs 11,000 crore.

Related Video

War Alert: US Arms Deals Surge as Iran–Israel Conflict Escalates, Fears of Nuclear Risk Grow

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 Mar 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maldives Gautam Singhania Gautam Singhania Accident Gautam Singhania Net Worth
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania Injured After Speedboat Capsizes In Maldives; 2 Indians Missing
Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania Injured After Speedboat Capsizes In Maldives; 2 Indians Missing
India
EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With Australia, Canada Over West Asia Crisis
EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With Australia, Canada Over West Asia Crisis
India
Owaisi Targets Centre Over Uttam Nagar Tensions, Questions ‘Rule of Law’
Owaisi Targets Centre Over Uttam Nagar Tensions, Questions ‘Rule of Law’
India
Big Exit: Rupali Chakankar Maharashtra Women's Commission Chief Steps Down Over Kharat Row
Big Exit: Rupali Chakankar Maharashtra Women's Commission Chief Steps Down Over Kharat Row
Advertisement

Videos

War Alert: US Arms Deals Surge as Iran–Israel Conflict Escalates, Fears of Nuclear Risk Grow
Middle East conflict: Iran Strikes US Base in Baghdad, Conflict Intensifies Across Middle East
Breaking News: War Enters Day 22, Intense Escalation Between Iran, US, and Israel
Breaking News: Alvida Jumma prayers in India marked by black armbands, grief over Iran-Israel tensions
Big Breaking: Shia community protests amid Alvida Jumma in Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Vs Suvendu Showdown: EC Shake-Up, SIR Row, And BJP Push Define Banerjee’s Toughest Test
Opinion
Embed widget