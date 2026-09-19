‘Gift’ For Mann: Bittu Waves Liquor Bottle, Eggs, Tomatoes At CM’s Convoy, Detained In Ludhiana

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bittu's convoy allegedly attacked with eggs, tomatoes Friday.

He protested CM Mann with liquor bottle, eggs.

Bittu detained after protesting CM Mann outside university.

Incident highlights rising political tensions between BJP, AAP.

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu staged a symbolic protest outside the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana on Saturday, carrying a liquor bottle, eggs and tomatoes ahead of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s arrival for an event at the university. He was detained after the protest by the police.

Bittu reached Gate No. 8 of the PAU grounds and held up the items, describing them as a “gift” for the chief minister. His protest came a day after he alleged that his cavalcade was targeted with eggs and tomatoes while he was travelling to Pathankot for the BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’.

Bittu’s Protest

Bittu arrived outside the venue shortly before Mann was scheduled to reach the PAU grounds. Holding a bottle and tomatoes, the BJP leader made remarks targeting the Punjab government and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

According to The Tribune, Bittu said Mann should enjoy his liquor and let Kejriwal run Punjab from Delhi. He also said he had brought the eggs and tomatoes that had allegedly been thrown at his cavalcade the previous day.

The protest added a new turn to the political confrontation between Bittu and the ruling AAP in Punjab.

Ludhiana, Punjab: Former Union Minister of State Ravneet Bittu shows tomatoes, liquor bottles and eggs to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s convoy pic.twitter.com/p3YArZzDAt — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2026

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Friday’s Convoy Row

The BJP leader’s protest was linked to an incident reported on Friday near Batala. Bittu had alleged that his convoy came under attack while he was travelling to Pathankot to participate in the BJP’s anti-drug campaign.

According to reports, eggs and tomatoes were thrown at vehicles in his cavalcade, with Bittu also alleging that stones were hurled and some vehicles were damaged. His office alleged that three people apprehended by his security team were linked to AAP. AAP has denied involvement in the incident.

Bittu had also accused the Punjab government and police of failing to prevent the confrontation and sought action over the alleged attack. These allegations have not been independently established.

Protest At Mann Event

On Saturday, Bittu used the same eggs and tomatoes as part of his protest outside Mann’s programme at PAU. He also brought a liquor bottle, turning the demonstration into a pointed political gesture aimed at the chief minister.

Bittu held a press interaction outside Gate No. 8 shortly before Mann’s arrival. He also alleged that the ruling party could cite security concerns to prevent him from speaking to the media and therefore asked journalists to cover his protest.

The BJP leader later faced police action during the protest. Punjab Police detained Bittu after he protested near the PAU gate as Mann’s cavalcade passed through the area, according to News On AIR.

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Political Tensions Rise

The back-to-back incidents have added to the political exchanges in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Mann was at PAU for the biannual Kisan Mela, where he addressed farmers and spoke about issues including agriculture and stubble burning.

Bittu’s protest, meanwhile, directly referenced the previous day’s confrontation, with the BJP leader using the eggs and tomatoes allegedly thrown at his convoy as a symbolic response outside the chief minister’s programme.