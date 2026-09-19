Bittu staged a symbolic protest ahead of CM Mann's arrival, carrying liquor, eggs, and tomatoes. This was in response to an alleged attack on his convoy the previous day while travelling to Pathankot.
‘Gift’ For Mann: Bittu Waves Liquor Bottle, Eggs, Tomatoes At CM’s Convoy, Detained In Ludhiana
BJP leader Ravneet Bittu carried liquor, eggs and tomatoes to protest outside Bhagwant Mann’s PAU event in Ludhiana, a day after his convoy row.
- Bittu's convoy allegedly attacked with eggs, tomatoes Friday.
- He protested CM Mann with liquor bottle, eggs.
- Bittu detained after protesting CM Mann outside university.
- Incident highlights rising political tensions between BJP, AAP.
BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu staged a symbolic protest outside the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana on Saturday, carrying a liquor bottle, eggs and tomatoes ahead of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s arrival for an event at the university. He was detained after the protest by the police.
Bittu reached Gate No. 8 of the PAU grounds and held up the items, describing them as a “gift” for the chief minister. His protest came a day after he alleged that his cavalcade was targeted with eggs and tomatoes while he was travelling to Pathankot for the BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’.
Bittu’s Protest
Bittu arrived outside the venue shortly before Mann was scheduled to reach the PAU grounds. Holding a bottle and tomatoes, the BJP leader made remarks targeting the Punjab government and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
According to The Tribune, Bittu said Mann should enjoy his liquor and let Kejriwal run Punjab from Delhi. He also said he had brought the eggs and tomatoes that had allegedly been thrown at his cavalcade the previous day.
The protest added a new turn to the political confrontation between Bittu and the ruling AAP in Punjab.
Ludhiana, Punjab: Former Union Minister of State Ravneet Bittu shows tomatoes, liquor bottles and eggs to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s convoy pic.twitter.com/p3YArZzDAt— IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2026
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Friday’s Convoy Row
The BJP leader’s protest was linked to an incident reported on Friday near Batala. Bittu had alleged that his convoy came under attack while he was travelling to Pathankot to participate in the BJP’s anti-drug campaign.
According to reports, eggs and tomatoes were thrown at vehicles in his cavalcade, with Bittu also alleging that stones were hurled and some vehicles were damaged. His office alleged that three people apprehended by his security team were linked to AAP. AAP has denied involvement in the incident.
Bittu had also accused the Punjab government and police of failing to prevent the confrontation and sought action over the alleged attack. These allegations have not been independently established.
Protest At Mann Event
On Saturday, Bittu used the same eggs and tomatoes as part of his protest outside Mann’s programme at PAU. He also brought a liquor bottle, turning the demonstration into a pointed political gesture aimed at the chief minister.
Bittu held a press interaction outside Gate No. 8 shortly before Mann’s arrival. He also alleged that the ruling party could cite security concerns to prevent him from speaking to the media and therefore asked journalists to cover his protest.
The BJP leader later faced police action during the protest. Punjab Police detained Bittu after he protested near the PAU gate as Mann’s cavalcade passed through the area, according to News On AIR.
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Political Tensions Rise
The back-to-back incidents have added to the political exchanges in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Mann was at PAU for the biannual Kisan Mela, where he addressed farmers and spoke about issues including agriculture and stubble burning.
Bittu’s protest, meanwhile, directly referenced the previous day’s confrontation, with the BJP leader using the eggs and tomatoes allegedly thrown at his convoy as a symbolic response outside the chief minister’s programme.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was Ravneet Singh Bittu protesting about on Saturday?
Where did Ravneet Singh Bittu stage his protest?
He staged a symbolic protest outside Gate No. 8 of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) grounds in Ludhiana. This occurred shortly before Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's scheduled arrival.
What items did Ravneet Singh Bittu display during his protest?
Bittu displayed a liquor bottle, eggs, and tomatoes. He referred to these items as a 'gift' for Chief Minister Mann and referenced the alleged attack on his convoy.
What was the consequence for Ravneet Singh Bittu after his protest?
Ravneet Singh Bittu was detained by the Punjab Police after protesting near the PAU gate. This happened as Chief Minister Mann's cavalcade passed through the area.