Ravi Kishan Uses Samosa Analogy In Lok Sabha To Demand Regulation Of Food Prices — Watch

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan on Wednesday urged the Centre to bring in legislation to regulate the prices of food items served in eateries across the country. Speaking during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, the Gorakhpur MP raised concerns over the wide disparity in pricing and quantity of the same dish at different outlets.

“There is no uniformity in the price, quality or quantity of food across hotels, restaurants, or roadside dhabas,” he said. Illustrating his point with a relatable example, he quipped, “Somewhere you get a samosa at one price in a dhaba, and somewhere else it’s priced completely differently, and the size also varies.”

‘Dal Tadka’ From Rs 100 To Rs 1,000

He highlighted that common dishes like ‘dal tadka’ can cost anywhere between Rs 100 and Rs 1,000 depending on the outlet. “Where is the standardisation? The same dish, same recipe, yet the customer pays drastically different amounts,” he said.

Kishan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating transformative reforms across sectors, but emphasised that this particular area remained unaddressed. “Therefore, I demand that the government bring a law to regulate food prices, quality and quantity — so that people get food at fair and affordable rates,” he added.

Mining Allegations In Rajasthan Also Raised

In another Zero Hour mention, BJP MP Damodar Agarwal raised the issue of alleged illegal mining and blasting by Jindal Saw Ltd in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. Agarwal claimed the unregulated mining had caused severe environmental degradation and ongoing pollution in the area.

He alleged that the activities continued despite large-scale protests from locals and demanded immediate intervention from the central government to halt the damage.