The BJP criticizes the Congress government for allowing Muslim employees to leave early during Ramzan, arguing that similar courtesies should be extended to Hindu employees for their religious observances.
BJP Slams Telangana Govt Over Ramzan Early-Leave Order, Seeks Similar Concessions For Hindus
The Telangana BJP criticised the Congress government's early leave for Muslim employees during Ramzan, demanding equal courtesies for Hindus.
Hyderabad, Feb 18 (PTI) Criticising the Congress government in Telangana over its order allowing Muslim employees to leave offices early during Ramzan, the BJP on Wednesday said similar courtesies should be extended to the Hindu community.
Selective concessions risk creating a perception of discrimination, Telangana BJP Chief Spokesperson N V Subhash said.
He cited instances where Hindu employees observing the 41-day 'Ayyappa Deeksha' vow were discouraged from attending work in traditional black attire.
Restrictions are also frequently imposed on Hindu festivals, particularly during Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali, including limitations on firecrackers, he added.
“While no one objects to facilitating religious observances, the Congress government must ensure equal treatment for all communities,” Subhash said.
He emphasised that “true secularism lies in equal respect and facilitation for all faiths.” The Revanth Reddy government should adopt a uniform policy framework that ensures parity in extending religious concessions, he added.
“If considerations are shown during Ramzan, they must also be extended during major Hindu observances. Equality before law and governance cannot be compromised,” he added.
Referring to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s comments two months ago that “Congress means Muslims and Muslims mean Congress,” Subhash said government actions must align with Constitutional secularism.
“Otherwise, it only fuels public suspicion,” he added.
The Telangana government, on February 17, issued an order permitting Muslim employees to leave offices an hour early at 4 pm during Ramzan to offer prayers, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of service. PTI SJR SSK
