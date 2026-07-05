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English NewsNewsIndiaRam Temple Trust To Hold Key Meet Amid Donation Row; Champat Rai, Anil Mishra Resignations In Focus

Ram Temple Trust To Hold Key Meet Amid Donation Row; Champat Rai, Anil Mishra Resignations In Focus

Ram Temple Trust to hold key meeting amid donation embezzlement probe; Champat Rai, Anil Mishra resignations likely to be discussed.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 11:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trust meeting to address alleged donation embezzlement probe.
  • Members to consider Champat Rai, Anil Mishra resignations.
  • SIT and police investigations ongoing; no FIRs yet.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold a crucial meeting on Monday amid investigations into the alleged embezzlement of donations linked to the Trust. The meeting, the first since the controversy surfaced, is expected to focus on the resignations submitted by general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra. Trust sources said members will also discuss the ongoing probe, financial matters and possible changes in the administrative structure responsible for managing the Ram temple’s affairs in Ayodhya.

Resignations In Focus

The meeting will take place at Mani Ram Chhawni, the monastery of Trust president Nritya Gopal Das, with all regular and ex-officio members asked to attend.

Sources said discussions are likely to centre around whether the resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra will be accepted. Both stepped down after their names were linked to the donation theft controversy.

If the resignations are approved, the Trust may consider changes to its administrative framework and future management structure. The role of special invitee Gopal Rao is also expected to come up during the meeting.

Senior trustee K Parasaran may join the discussions virtually due to age-related health concerns, while 89-year-old Nritya Gopal Das is expected to attend after being discharged from hospital.

SIT Probe Update

The Trust members are also expected to be briefed about the interim findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the alleged embezzlement case.

The SIT’s tenure has been extended till the end of July, while police are conducting a separate investigation following an FIR registered on the Trust’s complaint.

According to sources, statements of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao have been recorded by both the SIT and police. However, no FIR has been filed against any of the three Trust functionaries.

Also Read: 'Please Do Not Send Any Money': Sambit Patra's WhatsApp Hacked, Public Warned Against Fraud Messages

Financial Details Likely

The meeting is also expected to discuss the unaudited income and expenditure statement, balance sheet and other financial records for the 2025-26 financial year.

Members may also deliberate on appointing a chief executive officer to oversee the management of the Ram temple.

The Trust currently has 11 regular members, but recent resignations and the death of a trustee have left some key positions vacant.

Also Read: Pakistani Rangers Open Fire On PoK Protesters, 1 Killed And Several Injured

Before You Go

BREAKING: ₹15 Lakh Money Trail Emerges in Ayodhya Temple Probe as Police Unearth Fresh Financial Links

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 11:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Champat Rai Ram Mandir Ram Mandir Donation Row
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