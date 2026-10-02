Ram temple staff to undergo 100 per cent police verification, character checks

Ayodhya, Oct 1 (PTI): The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to conduct 100 per cent verification of all staff working at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, including police verification, character certificates and detailed family information, as part of its stepped-up security measures, sources said on Thursday.

The Trust has sought comprehensive details of employees, including information about their family members and relatives. Police verification and character certificates issued by the police will also be mandatory.

The move comes amid tighter security and administrative measures being implemented after a theft of offerings at the temple came to light in June this year. Eight people were arrested in the case. All the accused are currently lodged in jail, and a 70,000-page chargesheet was filed in the case last week.

The staff verification drive is being undertaken under the leadership of the temple's newly appointed chief executive officer, retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra, who assumed charge last month. The temple administration has also undergone a major restructuring, with former general secretary Champat Rai and Trust members Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao being relieved of their responsibilities.

Trust member Dinendra Das on Thursday said the decisions taken by the Trust would be acceptable to all those associated with the temple.

"Whatever decision the Trust takes will be accepted by everyone. The worship rituals are proceeding smoothly, donations are being received properly and a large number of devotees are visiting the temple for darshan and aarti," Das told PTI Videos.

The Trust has also stepped up monitoring of staff and focused on improving facilities for devotees as part of the broader overhaul of temple administration. PTI KIS RUK

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