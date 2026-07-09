Ram Temple Row: Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, Gopal Rao's ID Cards Blocked; VIP Pass Revoked

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English NewsNewsIndiaRam Temple Row: Sources Say Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, Gopal Rao's ID Cards Blocked; VIP Pass Powers Revoked

Ram Temple Row: Sources Say Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, Gopal Rao's ID Cards Blocked; VIP Pass Powers Revoked

Sources say Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao's ID cards have been blocked and VIP pass powers revoked in Ram temple case. Police also recovered cash, gold jewellery and a car from the accused.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ram Temple Trust office-bearers' IDs blocked amid embezzlement probe.
  • This action followed Champat Rai, Anil Mishra's resignations.

In a significant development amid the ongoing probe into the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, the identity cards of Ram Temple Trust office-bearers Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao have been blocked, sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, the three leaders will no longer be authorised to issue VIP passes for entry into the Ram Temple premises. This came after Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust accepted the resignation of Champat Rai from the post of general secretary and trustee Anil Mishra amid the donation theft row.

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Cash, Gold Jewellery, Car Recovered 

The investigation into the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case has led to major recoveries during the police remand of the accused.

Three accused—Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra and Karunesh Pandey—are currently in police custody. Following their interrogation, police conducted raids at multiple locations based on information provided by the accused.

According to the police, Rs 20,000 in cash, a gold chain, a mobile phone and a Maruti Suzuki Dzire car purchased in the name of Anukalp Mishra's father were recovered from Anukalp's possession. The vehicle has also been seized.

Investigators further revealed that Lavkush Mishra had allegedly gifted a gold locket to his wife using the stolen money. The locket has been recovered, along with Rs 38,000 in cash from his possession.

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Meanwhile, police recovered Rs 15,000 in cash from Karunesh Pandey.

Police said the interrogation has yielded several crucial leads, and the investigation into the case is progressing further.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why were the ID cards of certain Ram Temple Trust office-bearers blocked?

The identity cards of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao were blocked due to the ongoing probe into the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case. This happened after the Trust accepted the resignations of Rai and Mishra.

What is the implication of the blocked ID cards for Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao?

With their ID cards blocked, Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao are no longer authorized to issue VIP passes for entry into the Ram Temple premises.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Champat Rai Ram Temple Row Breaking News ABP Live Anil Mishra VIP Pass Gopal Rao Darshan Pass
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