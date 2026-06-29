All eight accused have been remanded to judicial custody until July 13 by an Ayodhya court. Police did not seek their custodial remand during the hearing.
Ram Temple Donation Row: 8 Accused Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody, Jailed Till July 13
Eight accused in the Ram Mandir donation case were remanded to judicial custody till July 13 as police probed bank accounts, examined transactions and advanced the Trust meeting to July 6.
- Eight accused remanded to judicial custody until July 13.
- Police intensify probe, scrutinizing accused's bank accounts.
Ram Temple Donation Row: All eight accused arrested in the alleged Ram Temple donation misappropriation case have been remanded to judicial custody until July 13 by an Ayodhya court. The accused were produced before the court via video conferencing from jail, and the police did not seek their custodial remand during the hearing.
The matter was heard in the court of Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption) Rajat Verma at the Ayodhya District Court.
Police Arrive At SBI branch
Meanwhile, the investigation has intensified, with police scrutinising the bank accounts of all eight accused. According to sources, investigating teams have visited several bank branches, including the State Bank of India (SBI), to examine financial records and transaction details.
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Police personnel, dressed in plain clothes, are reportedly reviewing banking documents and analysing transactions linked to the accused. Notices have also been issued to banks seeking details of the accounts belonging to both the accused and office-bearers of the Ram Temple Trust.
Sources further said that investigators may also examine the Ram Temple Trust's locker as part of the probe, although the police have described the ongoing exercise as a routine investigation.
Trust Meeting Advanced To July 6
Before You Go
Ram Mandir Donation Scam: Probe Deepens as Evidence Trail Reaches Banks, Trust Under Fresh Scrutiny
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current status of the accused individuals in the Ram Temple donation case?
How is the police investigation progressing in the donation misappropriation case?
Police are scrutinising bank accounts of the accused, visiting banks like SBI, and reviewing financial records. They have also issued notices to banks for details on accounts of the accused and Trust office-bearers.