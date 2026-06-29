Ram Temple Donation Row: 8 Accused Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody, Jailed Till July 13

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Eight accused remanded to judicial custody until July 13.

Police intensify probe, scrutinizing accused's bank accounts.

Ram Temple Donation Row: All eight accused arrested in the alleged Ram Temple donation misappropriation case have been remanded to judicial custody until July 13 by an Ayodhya court. The accused were produced before the court via video conferencing from jail, and the police did not seek their custodial remand during the hearing.

The matter was heard in the court of Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption) Rajat Verma at the Ayodhya District Court.

Police Arrive At SBI branch

Meanwhile, the investigation has intensified, with police scrutinising the bank accounts of all eight accused. According to sources, investigating teams have visited several bank branches, including the State Bank of India (SBI), to examine financial records and transaction details.

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Police personnel, dressed in plain clothes, are reportedly reviewing banking documents and analysing transactions linked to the accused. Notices have also been issued to banks seeking details of the accounts belonging to both the accused and office-bearers of the Ram Temple Trust.

Sources further said that investigators may also examine the Ram Temple Trust's locker as part of the probe, although the police have described the ongoing exercise as a routine investigation.

Trust Meeting Advanced To July 6

Amid the controversy over the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has advanced its key meeting to July 6 from the earlier scheduled date of July 11. According to sources, the meeting could witness crucial decisions on the restructuring of the Trust. Discussions are also expected on the resignations of former General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra. Key Trust Members Expected To Attend The meeting is likely to be attended by all senior members of the Trust. Besides reviewing various aspects related to the Ram Temple project, members are expected to deliberate on the Trust's organisational structure. Following the registration of an FIR in the donation theft case, police recorded the statement of former General Secretary Champat Rai. According to sources, investigators questioned him about the donation counting process, including the procedure for appointing employees responsible for handling and counting offerings. The Opposition has accused the government of attempting to shield Champat Rai and others linked to the Trust. The Samajwadi Party has demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter under the supervision of the Supreme Court. Champat Rai Resigned On Moral Grounds As part of the investigation, police conducted raids at the residences and other premises linked to the eight arrested accused, including those associated with Tinnu Yadav. Also Read: Delhi EV Policy 2026: New Rules Come Into Effect From July 1. Here's What We Know During searches at the residence of Rama Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, a close aide and driver of former General Secretary Champat Rai, police recovered jewellery and several documents. Investigators are now examining whether the jewellery was purchased using misappropriated donation money. While no FIR has been registered against Champat Rai or trustee Anil Mishra, Champat Rai has stepped down as General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, citing moral responsibility.