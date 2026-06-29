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English NewsNewsIndiaRam Temple Donation Row: 8 Accused Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody, Jailed Till July 13

Ram Temple Donation Row: 8 Accused Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody, Jailed Till July 13

Eight accused in the Ram Mandir donation case were remanded to judicial custody till July 13 as police probed bank accounts, examined transactions and advanced the Trust meeting to July 6.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Eight accused remanded to judicial custody until July 13.
  • Police intensify probe, scrutinizing accused's bank accounts.

Ram Temple Donation Row: All eight accused arrested in the alleged Ram Temple donation misappropriation case have been remanded to judicial custody until July 13 by an Ayodhya court. The accused were produced before the court via video conferencing from jail, and the police did not seek their custodial remand during the hearing.

The matter was heard in the court of Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption) Rajat Verma at the Ayodhya District Court.

Police Arrive At SBI branch

Meanwhile, the investigation has intensified, with police scrutinising the bank accounts of all eight accused. According to sources, investigating teams have visited several bank branches, including the State Bank of India (SBI), to examine financial records and transaction details.

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Police personnel, dressed in plain clothes, are reportedly reviewing banking documents and analysing transactions linked to the accused. Notices have also been issued to banks seeking details of the accounts belonging to both the accused and office-bearers of the Ram Temple Trust.

Sources further said that investigators may also examine the Ram Temple Trust's locker as part of the probe, although the police have described the ongoing exercise as a routine investigation.

Trust Meeting Advanced To July 6

Amid the controversy over the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has advanced its key meeting to July 6 from the earlier scheduled date of July 11.

According to sources, the meeting could witness crucial decisions on the restructuring of the Trust. Discussions are also expected on the resignations of former General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra.

Key Trust Members Expected To Attend

The meeting is likely to be attended by all senior members of the Trust. Besides reviewing various aspects related to the Ram Temple project, members are expected to deliberate on the Trust's organisational structure.

Following the registration of an FIR in the donation theft case, police recorded the statement of former General Secretary Champat Rai. According to sources, investigators questioned him about the donation counting process, including the procedure for appointing employees responsible for handling and counting offerings.

The Opposition has accused the government of attempting to shield Champat Rai and others linked to the Trust. The Samajwadi Party has demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

Champat Rai Resigned On Moral Grounds

As part of the investigation, police conducted raids at the residences and other premises linked to the eight arrested accused, including those associated with Tinnu Yadav.

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During searches at the residence of Rama Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, a close aide and driver of former General Secretary Champat Rai, police recovered jewellery and several documents. Investigators are now examining whether the jewellery was purchased using misappropriated donation money.

While no FIR has been registered against Champat Rai or trustee Anil Mishra, Champat Rai has stepped down as General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, citing moral responsibility.

Before You Go

Ram Mandir Donation Scam: Probe Deepens as Evidence Trail Reaches Banks, Trust Under Fresh Scrutiny

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the accused individuals in the Ram Temple donation case?

All eight accused have been remanded to judicial custody until July 13 by an Ayodhya court. Police did not seek their custodial remand during the hearing.

How is the police investigation progressing in the donation misappropriation case?

Police are scrutinising bank accounts of the accused, visiting banks like SBI, and reviewing financial records. They have also issued notices to banks for details on accounts of the accused and Trust office-bearers.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ayodhya News Champat Rai Ram Temple Row Ram Temple Donation Theft Row
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