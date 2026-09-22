Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress MP Jairam Ramesh questioned Ram Mandir theft probe.

Ramesh claimed 105 CCTV theft incidents, not previously reported 70.

He criticized delayed charge sheet, alleging shielding of 'big fish'.

Ramesh demanded transparent investigation, forensic audit, and accountability.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has questioned the delay in filing a charge sheet in the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case, asking why no action has been taken against the alleged “big fish” even as the SIT probe nears the end of its three-month period.

Ramesh said only three days remained for the investigation into the alleged theft of offerings at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir to complete three months, but no charge sheet had been filed against the accused so far. He warned that any further delay could allow those he described as “minor players” to secure bail.

“Only three days remain before the investigation into the theft of offerings at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir completes three months; yet, shamefully, no charge sheet has been filed against the accused so far. If the charge sheet is not filed by September 25, the path will be cleared for the minor players in this country's most shameful case of donation theft to secure bail,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

Jairam Ramesh Cites 105 CCTV Incidents

Ramesh also cited reports in some daily newspapers claiming that CCTV cameras at the temple had captured instances of donation theft not 70 times, as previously reported, but at least 105 times.

He said the latest reports contradicted earlier claims that there was little to investigate in the case, adding that the facts emerging from the investigation could not be denied.

According to Ramesh, the reported number of CCTV-recorded incidents raised questions about the progress of the SIT investigation and whether key accused persons were being protected.

He alleged that the delay in filing the charge sheet was being used to shield the alleged masterminds and divert attention from the case.

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Jairam Ramesh Questions SIT Probe

The Congress leader also questioned the credibility of the investigation, alleging that there was public suspicion that a charge sheet could be used to protect the main accused.

“Let us make it clear: the public has absolutely no faith in such an SIT or any government charge sheet where there is a lingering suspicion that the ‘big fish’ are being shielded,” he said.

Ramesh further alleged that the delay in filing the charge sheet was intended to divert attention from those he described as the major accused and their alleged protectors.

He also questioned whether the masterminds behind what he described as systematic theft of temple offerings were being protected.

चंदा चोरी, आस्था धोखा



देखो ओ बीजेपी वालो, तुम ये काम न करो,

राम का नाम बदनाम न करो, बदनाम न करो!



अयोध्या के भगवान श्रीराम मंदिर में चढ़ावे की चोरी के मामले में जांच शुरू हुए तीन महीने पूरे होने में सिर्फ तीन दिन शेष हैं, लेकिन शर्मनाक बात है कि अभी तक आरोपियों के खिलाफ चार्जशीट… pic.twitter.com/4iFCyasPN4 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 22, 2026

Congress Raises Questions Over Accountability

Ramesh raised a series of questions over the handling of the investigation, including why no action had allegedly been taken against the key accused and when they would face detailed questioning.

He also asked who was opposed to a Supreme Court-monitored investigation and why the temple trust had not been dissolved.

The Congress leader separately questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the matter and alleged that those involved in the theft had received assistance.

“Prime Minister, remember: you will have to answer for your silence on this grave matter concerning the nation's faith,” Ramesh said.

He also argued that those who had taken credit for the management of the temple trust should accept responsibility for the alleged theft of donations made by devotees.

“Modi ji, the offerings were made in the name of Lord Shri Ram. Those who have been taking credit for the management and the selection of the managers must also accept responsibility for this theft of donations,” he said.

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Congress Seeks Forensic Audit

Ramesh said the Congress was demanding a completely transparent investigation into the case.

He also called for a forensic audit of the entire system followed by strict action against those found responsible.

The claims made by Ramesh come as the SIT investigation approaches the three-month mark, with the Congress leader continuing to question the handling of the alleged donation theft case.