Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court allows SIT to file Ram Temple chargesheet.

SIT found sufficient evidence; eight people arrested in case.

Investigation included CCTV, bank records, recovering donated items.

The Supreme Court has allowed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to file its chargesheet, paving the way for trial proceedings to begin. The SIT told a three-judge Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India that its investigation had uncovered sufficient evidence against the accused. After examining the SIT’s latest status report, the court permitted it to submit the chargesheet before the trial court by September 25. Eight people have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

SIT Finds Evidence

The case came before the Supreme Court after complaints were raised over the alleged theft of donations made by devotees at the Ram Temple. The court had directed a SIT comprising senior officials to investigate the allegations.

In its latest status report, the SIT said it had conducted a detailed investigation and gathered evidence against the accused. Eight people have been arrested, with the 90-day period following the first arrest approaching. The SIT told the court that filing the chargesheet was therefore necessary within the prescribed legal framework.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the SIT, told the Bench that there was sufficient evidence to proceed with the chargesheet. The investigation also involved a forensic auditor, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions.

The SIT examined the bank accounts and property details of the accused and analysed CCTV footage from the temple premises.

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CCTV, Bank Records Under Lens

According to the status report, the CCTV footage indicated that the alleged embezzlement primarily took place while donations were being counted inside the counting room.

The SIT also reported that suspicious amounts were found in the bank accounts of the accused. Investigators further recovered several items allegedly donated to the temple, including jewellery and charan padukas.

After reviewing the progress of the investigation, the judges expressed satisfaction with the SIT’s work and allowed it to file the chargesheet.

The Supreme Court also clarified that, given the sections invoked in the case, proceedings will be conducted by a judicial officer of the rank of an Additional Sessions Judge.

The court, however, has kept open the possibility of further investigation as the case progresses.

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