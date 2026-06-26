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English NewsNewsIndiaRam Temple Donation Theft Case: 7 Detained For Questioning After FIR; Action Against Big Names Likely Today

Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: 7 Detained For Questioning After FIR; Action Against Big Names Likely Today

An FIR was earlier registered against eight named accused and several unidentified persons in the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case in Ayodhya.

Written By : Nitish Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 07:42 AM (IST)

The investigation into the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has entered a crucial phase, with seven people currently in custody and being questioned, sources said. The interrogation continued throughout the night, although no formal arrests have been made in the case so far.

According to sources, investigators are preparing for another round of action based on the second set of recommendations made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), with several prominent individuals likely to come under the scanner.

The latest developments come after an FIR was registered in the alleged donation theft case following the SIT's preliminary findings.

Fresh SIT Action Likely

Sources said the SIT's preliminary report contained two major recommendations.

Action on the first recommendation has already been initiated with the registration of an FIR. Investigators are now expected to implement the second recommendation, with sources indicating that major action could be taken during the day.

According to sources, several prominent names could face action as the probe enters its next phase.

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FIR Registered Against Eight Named Accused

The FIR was registered at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station (Crime No. 90/2026) on a written complaint filed by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Krishna Mohan.

Eight people, including Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Shri Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu, have been named in the FIR, along with several unidentified persons.

The accused have been booked under Sections 305, 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

SIT Probe Underway

The case came to light after allegations surfaced regarding theft of donations and offerings made at the Ram Temple. Following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter.

The SIT, headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, submitted its preliminary report to the Uttar Pradesh government last week, recommending stringent action. It was on the basis of this report that the FIR was registered.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said the SIT would conduct a fair and impartial investigation and ensure that no one found guilty would be spared.

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CCTV Footage Key Evidence

Investigators have relied extensively on CCTV cameras installed across the Ram Temple complex, which have emerged as one of the most important pieces of evidence in the case.

Sources said, apart from witness statements and questioning of the accused, surveillance footage has played a key role in establishing the sequence of events and examining the alleged involvement of those named in the FIR.

The investigation remains underway, with further action expected as authorities proceed with the next phase of the SIT's recommendations.

Before You Go

Ujjain Muharram Video: Car Blast Stunt During Procession Triggers Safety Questions

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current investigation at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya regarding?

The investigation concerns the alleged theft of donations and offerings made at the Ram Temple. Currently, seven people are being questioned in connection with the case.

Who is conducting the investigation into the alleged donation theft?

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, is conducting the probe.

Who are the named accused in the FIR?

An FIR registered by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Krishna Mohan names eight individuals, including Avinash Shukla and Anukalp Mishra, along with several unidentified persons.

What evidence is proving crucial in the investigation?

Investigators are extensively relying on CCTV footage from the Ram Temple complex as key evidence. Witness statements and questioning of accused individuals are also being used.

About the author Nitish Kumar Pandey

Nitish Kumar Pandey is a journalist with ABP Live, reporting on politics, governance, and key administrative developments from Uttar Pradesh. He closely tracks policy decisions, political movements, and breaking news from the state's corridors of power, delivering timely and comprehensive coverage to readers.

 
 
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 07:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ram Temple Uttar Pradesh News Ram Temple Donation Theft
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