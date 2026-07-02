Ram Temple Donation Theft: Accused Gets 24-Hour Remand; 20 Lakh, Dollars Recovered

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Accused Avinash Shukla got 24-hour remand; ₹20 lakh recovered.

Congress urged PM for Supreme Court-monitored theft investigation.

VHP denied responsibility; Champat Rai resigned from Trust post.

Ram Temple Row: A court has granted a 24-hour remand of accused Avinash Shukla in connection with the Ram Temple donation box theft case.

Investigating officer and Ayodhya Circle Officer Ashutosh Tripathi had sought a 48-hour remand, but the court approved custody for 24 hours.

According to officials, the highest recovery among the eight accused has been made from Avinash Shukla. Police have recovered Rs 20 lakh in cash, 1,121 US dollars and jewellery from his possession.

Sources said police found key evidence during a raid at Shukla's residence.

With the 24-hour remand now approved, Avinash Shukla's legal troubles are expected to intensify.

Congress Writes to PM Modi

The alleged theft of donations from the Ayodhya Ram Temple has escalated into a political issue, with the Congress urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the case.

In a letter to the Prime Minister on Thursday (July 2, 2026), Congress General Secretary (Organisation) and Public Accounts Committee Chairman K.C. Venugopal said the alleged theft had "shaken the entire nation."

According to the letter, millions of devotees donated their hard-earned money in the name of Lord Ram, but their faith had been betrayed.

Venugopal stated that the Ram Temple was constructed on public land following the Supreme Court's verdict and is administered by a public trust constituted by the Central government. He argued that the temple's administration and accountability therefore fall under the Centre's jurisdiction.

VHP Says It Is Not Responsible

Amid the alleged donation theft case at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President Alok Kumar said the incident was "deeply unfortunate" and had hurt the sentiments of Hindus across the world.

In an interview with HT, Kumar asserted that the VHP was not responsible for the alleged theft of donations. Responding to questions on possible action against Champat Rai, he said any decision would be taken only after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) completes its probe.

Kumar said it had been made clear after the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Temple case that the VHP's role had ended. He added that the organisation was neither responsible for the construction of the temple nor its administration.

On calls for action against Champat Rai, Kumar said Rai had resigned as the General Secretary of the Ram Temple Trust after the SIT investigation began.

"You want him to be removed even before the investigation is complete. No one has accused Champat Rai directly. The allegations are against his driver," he said.

Kumar added that while Champat Rai serves as the VHP's International Vice President, he was not appointed as the Trust's General Secretary by the VHP. "We are not responsible for that. I do accept that he may be guilty of negligence," he said.