Who Could Succeed Champat Rai At Ram Temple Trust? Top Contenders Emerge Ahead Of Key Meeting

The meeting will focus on the alleged donation theft controversy and the trust's future leadership. Discussions are also expected regarding the resignations of Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra.
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The agenda for the Trust meeting is expected to include the SIT's preliminary probe report into the alleged irregularities, the temple's future management structure and financial statements for 2025-26.
- Shri Ram Trust meeting addresses donation theft controversy.
- Discussions include key resignations, leadership succession, new members.
- SIT's preliminary report, future management, financials also reviewed.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is scheduled to hold a key meeting in Ayodhya on Monday, with discussions expected to centre on the alleged donation theft controversy and the future leadership of the trust.
According to sources, the meeting is likely to take up the resignations of Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra. The deliberations come amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged misappropriation of offerings at the Ram Mandir.
The meeting is also expected to discuss who could succeed Champat Rai as the trust's general secretary. Three names are currently being widely discussed for the role: former RSS Kshetra Sanghchalak Ajay Kumar Nandi, trust member Krishnamohan, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Bajrang Lal Bangra. Sources also indicate that another unexpected name could emerge during the discussions.
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New Appointments May Also Be On Agenda
The trust may also consider inducting VHP leaders Rajendra Singh Pankaj and Neeraj Dauneria as members.
The two names are reportedly under consideration to fill the vacancy created after the death of trust member Vimalendra Mohan Mishra. The position has remained vacant for a considerable period.
Discussion On Resignations Likely
According to the information available, Trust Chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das is expected to preside over the meeting after being discharged from the hospital.
Sources said the meeting could include discussions on the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra. Trust Treasurer Govind Dev Giri has reportedly asked all regular and ex officio members to remain present for the deliberations.
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SIT's Preliminary Report To Be Reviewed
The trust is also expected to discuss the preliminary report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the alleged irregularities linked to the Ram Mandir.
In addition, members are likely to deliberate on the temple's future management structure. The unaudited income and expenditure statement, balance sheet and other financial statements for the 2025-26 financial year are also expected to be presented for approval.
Before You Go
Ayodhya Update: SIT report on donation theft to be reviewed by Ram Temple Trust.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the main topics of discussion at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust meeting?
Who are the potential candidates to succeed Champat Rai as General Secretary?
Former RSS Kshetra Sanghchalak Ajay Kumar Nandi, trust member Krishnamohan, and VHP leader Bajrang Lal Bangra are being discussed for the role. An unexpected name could also emerge during deliberations.
Which new members might be considered for induction into the Trust?
VHP leaders Rajendra Singh Pankaj and Neeraj Dauneria are reportedly under consideration. They may fill the vacancy created after the death of trust member Vimalendra Mohan Mishra.
What reports and financial matters will be addressed at the meeting?
The Trust will discuss the preliminary report from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating alleged irregularities. The unaudited financial statements for the 2025-26 fiscal year are also expected to be presented.