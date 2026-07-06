Who Could Succeed Champat Rai At Ram Temple Trust? Top Contenders Emerge Ahead Of Key Meeting

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shri Ram Trust meeting addresses donation theft controversy.

Discussions include key resignations, leadership succession, new members.

SIT's preliminary report, future management, financials also reviewed.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is scheduled to hold a key meeting in Ayodhya on Monday, with discussions expected to centre on the alleged donation theft controversy and the future leadership of the trust.

According to sources, the meeting is likely to take up the resignations of Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra. The deliberations come amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged misappropriation of offerings at the Ram Mandir.

The meeting is also expected to discuss who could succeed Champat Rai as the trust's general secretary. Three names are currently being widely discussed for the role: former RSS Kshetra Sanghchalak Ajay Kumar Nandi, trust member Krishnamohan, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Bajrang Lal Bangra. Sources also indicate that another unexpected name could emerge during the discussions.

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New Appointments May Also Be On Agenda

The trust may also consider inducting VHP leaders Rajendra Singh Pankaj and Neeraj Dauneria as members.

The two names are reportedly under consideration to fill the vacancy created after the death of trust member Vimalendra Mohan Mishra. The position has remained vacant for a considerable period.

Discussion On Resignations Likely

According to the information available, Trust Chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das is expected to preside over the meeting after being discharged from the hospital.

Sources said the meeting could include discussions on the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra. Trust Treasurer Govind Dev Giri has reportedly asked all regular and ex officio members to remain present for the deliberations.

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SIT's Preliminary Report To Be Reviewed

The trust is also expected to discuss the preliminary report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the alleged irregularities linked to the Ram Mandir.

In addition, members are likely to deliberate on the temple's future management structure. The unaudited income and expenditure statement, balance sheet and other financial statements for the 2025-26 financial year are also expected to be presented for approval.