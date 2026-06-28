Ram Temple Row: Police Raid Homes Of 8 Accused To Trace Money Trail; Families Questioned

Ayodhya Police are investigating the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Temple. This follows an FIR against eight individuals involved in counting cash donations and valuables.
Ram Temple Donation Row: Police Raid Homes Of 8 Accused To Trace Money Trail; Families Questioned
Ayodhya Police questioned families of all 8 Ram Temple donation case accused to trace the money trail, assets and investments. SIT found SOP lapses, while Rs 79.85 lakh has been recovered so far.
- Ayodhya Police questioned families of eight arrested accused.
- SIT reported security lapses in donation counting procedures.
- Temple trust officials resigned; ₹79.85 lakh recovered.
The investigation into the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Temple has intensified, with Ayodhya Police questioning the family members of all eight arrested accused as part of efforts to trace the money trail.
An FIR was registered against the eight accused after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its preliminary report. All the named accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody till June 29.
On Saturday, police teams reached the residences of all the accused, including Manish Yadav, Tinnu Yadav, Anukalp Mishra and Avinash Shukla, to question their family members. Investigators are collecting details of the accused persons' properties, investments, jewellery and other assets from their family members to determine whether they possess wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Ram Mandir donations alleged embezzlement case | As part of the investigation, Police reach the residence of Avinash Shukla in Ayodhya, one of the accused in this case. pic.twitter.com/xi3FNWJ3Zm— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 28, 2026
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main issue being investigated at the Ram Temple?
Who has been arrested in connection with the alleged misappropriation?
Eight individuals have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody until June 29. They were all involved in counting cash donations and valuables at the temple.