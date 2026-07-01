Ram Temple Donation Theft: Maximum Money Was Stolen During Mahakumbh, Police Seek ED Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Eight individuals arrested for alleged large-scale Ram Temple donation theft.

Largest theft occurred during Mahakumbh; two brothers-in-law identified as masterminds.

Police involving ED, Income Tax, and scrutinizing State Bank employees.

The investigation into the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has revealed significant new findings, with police sources claiming that the largest amount of money was stolen during the Mahakumbh period.

According to sources, the Ayodhya Police have found during their investigation that the surge in offerings and donations during the religious event created an opportunity that the accused allegedly exploited. The police are now preparing to write to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officials said eight people have been arrested in connection with the case. Investigators believe the accused acted together in planning and executing the alleged theft of temple donations.

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Mahakumbh Donations Allegedly Targeted

According to the police, some of the arrested individuals were allegedly involved in petty thefts even before the Mahakumbh. However, the sharp rise in offerings made at the Ram Temple during the religious gathering allegedly encouraged the group to carry out a larger theft.

Investigators claim that all eight accused were part of a coordinated conspiracy to steal money from the temple's donation collections.

The police are examining how the alleged operation was planned and carried out during the period when the temple was receiving a significantly higher volume of offerings.

Police Probe Points to Key Accused

During the investigation, police identified brothers-in-law Lavkush Mishra and Anukalp Mishra as the alleged masterminds behind the largest share of the stolen money.

Investigators have also gathered information about more than half a dozen properties allegedly linked to the two accused. Officials are now examining their financial transactions and assets as part of the probe.

To trace the financial trail, the Ayodhya Police are seeking assistance from the Income Tax Department to verify the accused persons' financial records and property details.

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ED and SBI Employees Also Under Scanner

Police sources said the investigation is likely to be expanded with the involvement of the Enforcement Directorate, and a formal communication will be sent to the agency seeking its assistance.

The probe has also brought the role of certain employees of the State Bank of India (SBI) under suspicion. Investigators are examining whether they had any involvement in the alleged offence.

Authorities have not disclosed further details, and the investigation into the alleged theft and financial transactions is continuing.