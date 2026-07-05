Girlfriend Link Emerges In Ram Temple Donation Fraud; Accused Gifted Rs 2 Lakh, Expensive Phone

A fresh revelation has emerged in the alleged theft of donation money at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Investigators have found that the prime accused, Avinash Shukla, was involved in financial transactions exceeding Rs 15 lakh. Police are now examining whether these transactions were linked to the alleged theft of temple offerings.

The investigation has also revealed that Avinash allegedly gifted around Rs 2 lakh in cash and an expensive mobile phone to his alleged girlfriend. Police are trying to determine the source of the money and whether it came from the stolen donations.

Brother Raised Questions

Avinash's brother, Abhishek, told investigators that he had seen him carrying cash to a yoga centre after work on several occasions. When questioned, Avinash reportedly avoided giving a clear explanation. Later, when another acquaintance, Anukalp, was asked about it, he allegedly said devotees often gave Avinash money out of gratitude or in return for helping them with temple दर्शन (darshan). He also reportedly asked that the matter not be discussed again.

Ayodhya Police are verifying all aspects of the case. Investigators are scrutinising the accused's bank transactions, cash dealings and contacts as part of the ongoing probe.

Following the alleged theft, the Ram Temple Trust has tightened security and introduced new protocols in the donation counting room. Currency notes are now counted on the floor using mattresses and plywood instead of tables and chairs. Employees are not allowed to talk to one another while counting cash. Staff members making frequent bathroom visits are being closely monitored, and employees are no longer permitted to spend extended periods in the canteen. The entire counting room is under constant CCTV surveillance.

Monitoring Room Staff Under Tighter Supervision

Employees posted in the monitoring room will no longer be allowed to leave their designated positions during duty hours. The objective is to ensure complete transparency in the counting of donations and prevent a repeat of such incidents. The temple committee has taken the matter seriously and said strict action will be taken against those found guilty after the investigation is completed.