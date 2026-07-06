Ram Mandir Trust Key Meeting Today; Champat Rai's Resignation, SIT Findings In Focus

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ram Janmabhoomi Trust holds crucial meeting regarding donation theft allegations.

Trustees will discuss Champat Rai's resignation and SIT investigation findings.

Financial matters, administrative changes, and security review are also on agenda.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold a key meeting in Ayodhya on Monday amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged theft of temple offerings. The deliberations are expected to focus on the resignations submitted by the Trust's general secretary, Champat Rai, and trustee Anil Mishra, both of whom stepped down after their names surfaced in connection with the controversy.

The meeting, scheduled for 3 pm, will bring together all key members of the Trust to discuss the donation theft case, review financial matters, consider administrative changes and deliberate on the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the allegations.

Champat Rai's Resignation Under Spotlight

A major focus of the meeting is expected to be the resignation submitted by Champat Rai after allegations related to the donation theft surfaced. Although Rai stepped down from his position as general secretary, the Trust has not yet accepted his resignation.

Rai has been one of the most prominent faces of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement for decades and played a central role in overseeing the construction of the Ram Temple.

The meeting is also expected to discuss possible changes to the Trust's administrative structure if any leadership decisions are taken.

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Venue Shifted, Senior Member To Join Online

According to Trust officials, the meeting venue has been shifted from its earlier location to the guest house inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex due to security considerations.

All regular and ex-officio members of the Trust have been invited to attend. Senior trustee K. Parasaran, who is unable to travel because of age-related health issues, is expected to participate via video conference.

The Trust comprises 15 members, including three ex-officio members, Ayodhya District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi, Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad and Union Home Ministry Secretary Prashant Lokhande.

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Financial Review, SIT Report On Agenda

Besides the resignation issue, trustees are expected to review the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) interim findings into the alleged embezzlement. Members of the trust are expected to review the it's financial statements, discuss the counting process for offerings, examine security arrangements, and deliberate on measures to improve transparency.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Alok Kumar said those levelling allegations against the Trust should cooperate with investigators if they possess evidence. Referring to opposition leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh and Ramgopal Yadav, he said any information supporting the allegations should be submitted to aid the inquiry.

Security has been tightened across the Ram Janmabhoomi complex ahead of the meeting, with authorities placing the area under a multi-layered security cover. Decisions taken during the meeting are expected to be announced later in the day.