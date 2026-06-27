Ram Mandir Trust Confirms Champat Rai Resignation, Says Silver Bricks, Jwellery Are Safe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trust confirmed receiving resignations amid donation embezzlement controversy.

It vowed fair investigation, restoring devotees' confidence after allegations.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Saturday said it had received the resignations of its General Secretary, Champat Rai, and trustee Anil Mishra amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. In its first public statement since the allegations surfaced, the trust said it was committed to ensuring a fair investigation and restoring the confidence of devotees.

'Shocked, Deeply Hurt'

"We are shocked, deeply hurt and extremely saddened by the incidents that have come to light in recent days at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. As representatives of Ram devotees and Ram sevaks associated with the temple, we are committed to ensuring a fair investigation and restoring the confidence of devotees," the statement said.

The trust confirmed that it had received the resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, adding that both resignations would be placed before the trust for consideration at its next meeting.

Donated Silver Bricks, Jwellery Are Safe

Addressing concerns over devotees' offerings, the trust said all silver bricks, jewellery and other valuables personally handed over by devotees remain safe and have been fully accounted for.

It also clarified that an FIR regarding the alleged misappropriation of cash donations from the temple's donation boxes had been registered on the basis of the interim report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government following a request from the trust. Legal proceedings in the case are currently underway.

The statement comes a day after Champat Rai stepped down as the trust's General Secretary, citing moral responsibility amid the controversy.

The Uttar Pradesh government had recently ordered an investigation after allegations emerged that devotees' offerings had been misappropriated. On Thursday, eight people named in the FIR were arrested. According to investigators, all of them were associated with the process of counting cash and valuables received as donations at the temple.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, following recommendations made in the preliminary report submitted by the SIT.