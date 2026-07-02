VHP Distances Itself From Ram Temple Donation Theft, Says Action On Champat Rai After Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom VHP denies responsibility for alleged Ram Temple donation theft.

VHP awaits probe outcome regarding Champat Rai's involvement.

VHP demands comprehensive investigation and justice for culprits.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has said it is not responsible for the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and will wait for the outcome of the ongoing investigation before deciding whether to take any action against its international vice president, Champat Rai.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, VHP international president Alok Kumar said the alleged theft had deeply hurt the sentiments of Hindus worldwide but stressed that the organisation had no role in the temple's administration.

Calling for a thorough investigation, Kumar said the police and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) should examine every angle of the case and ensure that anyone found responsible is brought to justice.

VHP Says Temple Management Is Not Its Responsibility

Rejecting suggestions that the controversy had damaged the VHP's credibility, Kumar said the organisation's role ended after the Supreme Court's verdict that paved the way for the Ram Temple's construction.

"We are not accountable for it. The day the Supreme Court judgment came, I had clarified that the job of the VHP is over. Construction of the temple and the running of it is not our job," he said.

Kumar also dismissed attempts to link the VHP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or the Prime Minister's Office to the case, alleging that such claims were being made with an eye on next year's Assembly elections.

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No Immediate Action Against Champat Rai

Responding to questions over Champat Rai's position in the VHP, Kumar said Rai had not been nominated by the organisation to serve as the temple trust's general secretary and therefore did not represent the VHP in that role.

He said the VHP had already demanded swift legal action by calling for an FIR, a comprehensive investigation by senior officers, a daily hearing in a fast-track court and punishment for those found guilty within four to five months.

Kumar also noted that no allegations had so far been levelled directly against Rai, adding that the accusations currently centre on Rai's driver.

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Probe Should Determine Rai's Role, Says VHP Chief

Asked about the driver's alleged access to the temple's strong room, Kumar said the accused had been arrested, was being questioned and that money had already been recovered from him.

When asked whether Rai bore responsibility, Kumar said it was possible that negligence could be established, but insisted that investigators must determine his role before any action is taken.

He added that the trust's FIR sought a comprehensive investigation that was not limited to the eight people already arrested. According to Kumar, the probe should cover all individuals whose names have surfaced, regardless of their position, and the VHP will consider Rai's future only after the investigation reaches its conclusions.