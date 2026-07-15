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English NewsNewsIndia'Ram Temple Donation Theft Hurt Devotees' Faith, But Defaming Ayodhya Is Unjustified': Yogi Adityanath

'Ram Temple Donation Theft Hurt Devotees' Faith, But Defaming Ayodhya Is Unjustified': Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple had hurt the faith of devotees but criticised attempts to use the incident to defame Ayodhya and the Ram Janmabhoomi.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Yogi Adityanath condemned opposition for defaming Ayodhya post-theft.
  • State government formed SIT, arresting eight for temple theft.
  • Two trust officials resigned morally after SIT report surfaced.

Lucknow, Jul 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple had hurt the faith of devotees, but the opposition move to defame Ayodhya and Ram Janmabhoomi was not justified.

Addressing the "Panchayat Aaj Tak" programme organised by the India Today Group, he also launched a sharp attack on opposition parties, particularly the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of politicising matters of faith despite their past record.

"The Ayodhya incident has certainly hurt the faith of all of us, of Ram devotees like us. The Ram temple trust is an independent body and the government has no authority to interfere in its affairs. The trust requested a probe and the state government constituted an SIT. As soon as the SIT report came, action was initiated," he said.

The chief minister said six people allegedly involved in the theft had been arrested, while two others accused of assisting them had also been taken into custody.

"Along with the arrests, two resignations have also taken place on moral grounds (former Trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra). But using this incident to defame Ayodhya, the Ram Janmabhoomi and the faith of Hindus is not justified," he said.

The alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations came to light in the first week of June, following which the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

An FIR was registered on June 25 on the basis of the SIT's preliminary report. Eight persons associated with the temple's donation-counting process have been arrested in the case so far.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Ram Temple Donation Row: UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana’s Remark Sparks Political Storm

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident is discussed regarding the Ram temple donations?

The article discusses the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple, which reportedly hurt the faith of devotees. This alleged embezzlement came to light in the first week of June.

What actions were taken in response to the alleged theft?

The Ram temple trust requested a probe, leading the state government to constitute an SIT. After the SIT report, six people were arrested for theft and two for assisting, totaling eight arrests.

Were there any resignations related to the incident?

Yes, former Trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra resigned on moral grounds. Their resignations occurred alongside the arrests made in the case.

What was CM Yogi Adityanath's stance on the alleged theft?

CM Adityanath stated the incident hurt devotees' faith but criticized the opposition for trying to defame Ayodhya and Ram Janmabhoomi. He noted the government cannot interfere with the independent trust.

Published at : 15 Jul 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ram Temple YOGI ADITYANATH Ram Mandir Donation
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