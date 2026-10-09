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English NewsNewsIndiaRam Madhav Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Elon Musk's Starlink Row, Says India Is 'Not A Banana Republic'

Ram Madhav Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Elon Musk's Starlink Row, Says India Is 'Not A Banana Republic'

BJP National Vice President Ram Madhav criticised Rahul Gandhi over his exchange with Elon Musk on Starlink's India licence, defending the Centre's spectrum policy.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP criticized Musk, Gandhi regarding Starlink's license delay.
  • Madhav asserted India's transparent, non-discriminatory spectrum allocation process.
  • Madhav also questioned Gandhi's support for Musk's criticism.

BJP National Vice President Ram Madhav on Friday criticised Rahul Gandhi over his exchange with Elon Musk on X concerning Starlink's pending licence for commercial operations in India, asserting that the government would make its decision on spectrum allocation in a transparent and non-discriminatory manner.

Reacting to the exchange between the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the SpaceX chief, Madhav said India had an established system for allocating spectrum and that companies, including Starlink, Jio and Airtel, were awaiting decisions under the same framework.

Madhav also questioned Gandhi's response to Musk, asking why the Congress leader had supported the billionaire's position after previously accusing the government of yielding to American leadership.

'Not A Banana Republic'

Commenting on Musk's remarks about Starlink's inability to secure a commercial licence in India, Madhav said the entrepreneur should respect the country and its leadership.

"Elon Musk must remember that he is not dealing with a banana republic. He is dealing with a big country which is respected, whose leadership is respected globally. You should also be respectful towards this country and its leadership. Here there is a proper system, non-discriminatory system in place to allocate spectrum and whom he was seeking to ridicule as oligarchs. Mr. Musk was seeking to ridicule some of our leaders as oligarchs."

Madhav said the government would take a decision at the appropriate time, maintaining that the process would not favour or discriminate against any company.

He also said Jio and Airtel, along with Starlink, were waiting for decisions related to the sector.

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Questions Rahul Gandhi's Stand

Madhav questioned Gandhi's response to Musk's allegations, pointing to what he described as a contrast between the Congress leader's earlier criticism of the government and his latest remarks.

"In a very non-discriminatory way, he said, "Government of India will take its decision at an appropriate time. But what is more surprising is that Mr Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, who earlier always used to accuse us of surrendering before the American leadership, before Musk, today, he has become a big champion of Elon Musk's cause."

The BJP leader also referred to the spectrum controversy during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government's tenure, alleging that its leaders had been involved in corruption cases linked to spectrum allocation.

"The whole country would like to know what happened overnight. He should explain to the country. As far as the spectrum issue is concerned, we have seen that under the UPA government, their leaders were involved in spectrum-related corruption cases. The spectrum was sold in an indiscriminate way, leading to huge corruption allegations. This is Modi government. Everything will happen in a transparent and non-discriminatory way."

What Rahul Gandhi Told Musk

The political exchange began after Musk alleged that Starlink had been waiting for a commercial operating licence in India despite complying with the country's laws.

Responding to Musk's post on X, Gandhi wrote, "Welcome to India, Elon. Wait till you discover the other guy."

Musk replied, "Thank you, Rahul. This is indeed troubling."

The exchange brought renewed attention to Starlink's efforts to enter India's satellite communications market and Musk's allegations that the company was facing obstacles despite its compliance efforts.

In another post, Musk questioned whether a rival business interest was behind the delay in granting Starlink permission to operate in the country. Musk asked, "Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license? Is Ambani the real boss of India?

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Starlink's commercial license in India facing scrutiny?

Starlink is awaiting a commercial operating license in India. Elon Musk questioned the delay, while the Ministry of Communications maintains a fair and non-discriminatory authorization framework.

How did BJP's Ram Madhav react to Elon Musk's remarks about India?

Ram Madhav criticized Musk, stating he should respect India and its leadership. Madhav asserted that India has a proper, non-discriminatory system for spectrum allocation, unlike a 'banana republic'.

Why did Ram Madhav question Rahul Gandhi's support for Elon Musk?

Madhav questioned Gandhi's support for Musk, noting that Gandhi previously accused the government of yielding to American leadership. He found it surprising Gandhi championed Musk's cause now.

What is the Indian government's stance on spectrum allocation?

The government maintains that spectrum allocation will follow a transparent and non-discriminatory process. Decisions will be made at an appropriate time for all companies, including Starlink, Jio, and Airtel.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Elon Musk Rahul Gandhi Starlink
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