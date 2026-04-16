The Vice-President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, C. P. Radhakrishnan, administered the oath to the 16 newly elected/re-elected members.
16 Newly Elected Rajya Sabha MPs Take Oath, Nitin Nabin, Sanghvi Among Key Names
16 newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs, including Nitin Nabin and Ram Nath Thakur, take oath as members in Parliament.
- Sixteen Rajya Sabha MPs took oath administered by Chairman.
- BJP national president and Union minister sworn in.
- New members from Bihar, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana took oath.
- Congress and allied parties' MPs also affirmed their allegiance.
New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Union minister Ram Nath Thakur and senior Congress leader Abhishek Sanghvi, along with 13 other newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs, took oath of office on Thursday.
Vice-President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath to the 16 newly elected/re-elected members of Rajya Sabha, representing Bihar, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana.
Of the 16 MPs, eight are from the BJP and three from its allies. The other five MPs belong to Congress.
After being elected as the BJP's national president, Nabin has moved to the Upper House following his resignation from the Bihar legislative assembly.
He took the oath in Hindi amid the thumping of desks.
Along with him, Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur also took the oath. He has been re-elected to the House from Bihar.
Upendra Kushwaha (RLM) and Shivesh Kumar (BJP) also represent Bihar.
Terash Gowalla (BJP), Jogen Mohan (BJP), and Pramod Boro (UPP-L), who took the oath of office, represent Assam.
Laxmi Verma (BJP) and Phulo Devi Netam (INC), representing Chhattisgarh, along with Karamvir Singh Boudh (Congress) and Sanjay Bhatia (BJP), representing Haryana, too affirmed their allegiance to the Constitution.
Abhishek Manu Sanghvi and Vem Narendra Reddy, both from Congress and representing Telangana, were administered the oath.
Sujeet Kumar of the BJP also took the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha. Anurag Sharma of Congress from Himachal Pradesh was also among those who took the oath as MPs. PTI KKS NKD SKC HVA
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who administered the oath to the newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs?
How many newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs took the oath?
A total of 16 newly elected or re-elected members of the Rajya Sabha took their oath of office.
Which political parties were represented by the newly sworn-in MPs?
The MPs represented parties including the BJP and its allies (eight), and the Congress (five). Other parties like RLM, UPP-L, and INC were also represented.
Which states were represented by the newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs?
The MPs represented states such as Bihar, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Telangana. Chhattisgarh was also mentioned.