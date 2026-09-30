Rajya Sabha Elections In UP: SP Fields Ram Gopal Yadav, Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani 

The Samajwadi Party has finalised the names of two of its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh. The party has officially nominated senior leader Prof Ram Gopal Yadav and Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani for the Upper House.

Both candidates will file their nomination papers on Wednesday. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will also be present during the nomination process.

According to information shared by the Samajwadi Party, Prof Ram Gopal Yadav and Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani will file their nomination papers at 11 am. Akhilesh Yadav will be present on the occasion. The party has officially declared both leaders as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha election.

Ram Gopal Yadav Among SP's Senior Leaders

Prof Ram Gopal Yadav is one of the senior leaders of the Samajwadi Party and has been active in the party's politics for a long time. Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani has also been named by the party as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha.

With the announcement of the two candidates, political activity surrounding the Rajya Sabha election has intensified.

The Samajwadi Party has so far announced the names of two candidates. The party will announce its third candidate in the coming days, following which the candidate will file their nomination papers.

The party said in its official statement that both authorised candidates will submit their nomination papers in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav. Several senior party leaders and MLAs are also expected to be present during the nomination process.

Uttar Pradesh is an important state in terms of Rajya Sabha elections. With the SP announcing its candidates, attention is now on the party's next move, particularly the announcement of its third candidate.