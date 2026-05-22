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HomeNewsIndiaElection Commission Announces Rajya Sabha Polls For 24 Seats Across 10 States On June 18

Election Commission Announces Rajya Sabha Polls For 24 Seats Across 10 States On June 18

Rajya Sabha Election 2026: EC announces Rajya Sabha polls for 24 seats across 10 states on June 18 along with Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu by-elections.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 22 May 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ECI announces Rajya Sabha elections for 24 seats across ten states.
  • By-elections scheduled for Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha seats.
  • Voting set for June 18, with nominations closing June 8.
  • Rajya Sabha elections use ballot papers; observers ensure fair process.

Rajya Sabha Election 2026: The Election Commission of India has announced elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states, along with by-elections for one seat each in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Voting is scheduled to take place on June 18. The vacancies arise as the terms of several sitting members are set to expire in June and July, including senior leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge and former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda from Karnataka.

The states where Rajya Sabha elections will be conducted are Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Mizoram.

Senior Leaders Completing Terms

Among the prominent leaders whose Rajya Sabha tenure is ending are Digvijaya Singh from Madhya Pradesh, Kharge from Karnataka, and Deve Gowda.

In Jharkhand, one of the seats has remained vacant since August 2025 following the death of Shibu Soren.

Political parties are expected to begin internal discussions soon regarding candidate selection, particularly in states where multiple seats are at stake and party arithmetic could influence outcomes.

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Maharashtra & Tamil Nadu By-Elections Also Scheduled

The Election Commission also announced by-elections to one Rajya Sabha seat each from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

In Maharashtra, the vacancy was created after Sunetra Ajit Pawar resigned from the Rajya Sabha on May 6 following her victory in the Baramati Assembly by-poll.

The Baramati seat had fallen vacant earlier this year after the death of her husband, Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash.

In Tamil Nadu, the vacancy arose after the resignation of C. Ve. Shanmugam on May 7.

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Polling Schedule & Voting Procedure

According to the schedule released by the Election Commission, notifications for the elections will be issued on June 1.

Candidates can file nominations until June 8, while scrutiny of papers will take place on June 9. The final date for withdrawal of nominations is June 11.

Polling will be conducted on June 18 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and counting of votes will begin at 5 p.m. the same day. The entire election process is expected to conclude by June 20.

Unlike Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Rajya Sabha voting is conducted using ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines.

MLAs participating in the election will mark their preferences using specially designated violet-coloured sketch pens supplied by the Returning Officer. The Commission clarified that no other writing instruments would be allowed during voting.

Observers will also be deployed to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Rajya Sabha elections and by-elections be held?

The Rajya Sabha elections for 24 seats and by-elections for one seat each in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu will be held on June 18.

Which states will hold Rajya Sabha elections?

Elections will be conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Mizoram.

Why are some Rajya Sabha seats up for election?

These elections are due to the expiry of the terms of several sitting members in June and July, and also include by-elections for seats vacated by resignation or death.

How is Rajya Sabha voting conducted?

Rajya Sabha voting uses ballot papers, not EVMs. MLAs mark their preferences with violet-coloured sketch pens supplied by the Returning Officer.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
HD Deve Gowda Rajya Sabha MALLIKARJUN KHARGE PARLIAMENT
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