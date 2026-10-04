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English NewsNewsIndiaRajya Sabha Elections 2026: BJP Names Dinesh Arya, Rukmini Mallik From Uttarakhand, Bengal  

Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: BJP Names Dinesh Arya, Rukmini Mallik From Uttarakhand, Bengal  

Mallick, who became a Rajya Sabha MP on a TMC ticket, had resigned from the Upper House a few months ago. The BJP has now nominated her as its candidate for the upcoming election.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 02:19 PM (IST)

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Central Election Committee on Sunday announced two candidates for the 2026 Rajya Sabha elections. The party has fielded Dinesh Arya from Uttarakhand and Rukmini Mallik, popularly known as Koel Mallick, from West Bengal. Notably, Koel Mallick was earlier associated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and has now joined the BJP.

Mallick, who became a Rajya Sabha MP on a TMC ticket, had resigned from the Upper House a few months ago. The BJP has now nominated her as its candidate for the upcoming election.

She took oath as a TMC MP in April but resigned before the Monsoon Session began in July. During her tenure as a TMC MP, Mallick did not attend even a single day of Parliament's session.

BJP Fields Dinesh Arya From Uttarakhand

The BJP has nominated Dinesh Arya as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Uttarakhand. His candidature is being seen as significant in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Arya has previously served as the BJP's Nainital district president and has also been accorded the status of a Minister of State in Uttarakhand.

Earlier, there was speculation that he was unhappy after being denied a ticket in the previous Assembly elections. His nomination to the Rajya Sabha is now being seen as a significant opportunity for him.

Elections To Be Held For 12 Rajya Sabha Seats

Elections are scheduled for 12 Rajya Sabha seats, including 10 in Uttar Pradesh and one each in Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The Rajya Sabha has a total strength of 245 seats, of which 242 are currently occupied and three are vacant. The BJP currently has 116 MPs in the Upper House.

Voting and counting for the elections will take place on October 16.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 04 Oct 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttarakhand WEst Bengal Rajya Sabha Elections 2026 Dinesh Arya Rukmini Mallik
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