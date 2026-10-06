Rajnath to launch Fleet Support Ship-1 in Vizag on Tuesday; attends Barakhana with Navy personnel

Visakhapatnam, Oct 5 (PTI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to launch the Fleet Support Ship-1 (FSS-1), lay the keel of the FSS-5 and inaugurate the upgraded Slipway-4 and a 300-tonne Goliath Crane at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited here on Tuesday.

These are significant demonstrations of India's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities, said a release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Monday.

The upgraded Slipway-4, with its extended length and enhanced load-bearing capability, supported by the Goliath crane, will enable the shipyard to build and launch vessels of up to 45,000 DWT.

This is a prominent expansion of the shipyard's capacity to undertake large and complex platforms, the release said.

Likewise, the FSS-1, the first of the five fleet-support ships being built for the Indian Navy, will enter the Bay of Bengal just 18 months after steel cutting, the release said.

"These 43,500-tonne vessels will replenish warships at sea, extending the Navy's endurance and reach across the Indian Ocean Region. The keel laying of FSS-5 will mark the programme's steady march towards series production," it said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary, Defence Production, are expected to attend the events, it added.

Ahead of the event, Singh on Monday evening attended a Barakhana organised by the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam and interacted with Indian Navy personnel and their families.

He commended the naval personnel for their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation's maritime interests and acknowledged the contribution and sacrifices of their families, whose support enables them to discharge their duties with dedication and commitment, the defence ministry said.

Singh highlighted the Navy's emergence as a powerful maritime force and its proven ability to respond decisively to challenges confronting the nation.

He said the Navy's capabilities are recognised across the Indo-Pacific and commended its personnel for remaining steadfast in all weather and operational conditions while ensuring the security of India's maritime boundaries and keeping the tricolour flying high.

Recalling the Indian Navy's glorious record of valour, he referred to its decisive role during the 1971 war, particularly Operation Trident, when Indian naval forces struck the Karachi harbour.

Singh said the operation demonstrated the Navy's capability not only to safeguard India's maritime frontiers, but also to project power and undertake offensive operations against the adversary when required.

He also paid tributes to the personnel whose courage and sacrifice continue to inspire generations. PTI STH KND RC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)