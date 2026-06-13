'India Won't Let Indus Water Reach Patrons Of Terrorists': Rajnath Singh's Message To Pakistan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajnath Singh warned Pakistan on terror, no Indus waters.

Minister asserted India's firm response, growing as global partner.

India rapidly boosts defence manufacturing, increasing exports globally.

Singh criticized opposition, highlighted BJP's justice, UCC focus.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday strongly criticised Pakistan over its alleged support for terrorism and asserted that India would not allow the waters of the Sindhu river to reach those who patronise terror.

Addressing an 'Intellectuals Meet' organised by the Telangana BJP in Hyderabad, Singh said the NDA government had demonstrated through Operation Sindoor that it knew how to respond to those who do not understand the language of peace and harmony.

He also criticised Congress and other opposition parties for questioning Operation Sindoor and the bravery of Indian soldiers.

Warning On Indus Waters

Referring to India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack, Singh said the government had made its position clear on countries backing terrorism.

“After the Pahalgam terror attack, by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, we said that those whose tears have dried up should not expect water from us. We will not let the waters of the Sindhu reach the patrons of terrorists and enemies of humanity,” he said.

Singh added that the government had already stated that if terror attacks were carried out against India, the supply of grain and water to Pakistan would be stopped.

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'India Knows How To Respond'

The defence minister said Operation Sindoor had sent a clear message to the world about India's ability to respond firmly to threats. He said India had emerged as a trusted global partner and had consistently extended assistance to countries facing crises and disasters.

Recalling India's support to several nations during the Covid-19 pandemic, Singh said the country was widely regarded as a “vishwa bandhu” or friend of the world.

At the same time, he warned that India's adversaries should remember that the country possesses not only vaccines but also the BrahMos missile.

Focus On Defence Manufacturing

Highlighting the government's push towards self-reliance, Singh said India was producing goods not only for domestic needs but also for global markets.

He expressed confidence that the country's exports would reach USD 2 trillion over the next five years.

According to Singh, defence production currently stands at Rs 1.50 lakh crore and is expected to rise to Rs 1.7 lakh crore within a month.

He also said defence exports have reached Rs 39,000 crore and are expected to increase further, adding that India is currently exporting defence equipment to 100 countries.

The minister noted that the defence budget allocation has increased to Rs 8 lakh crore from Rs 2.5 lakh crore during his tenure as home minister between 2014 and 2019.

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Opposition Under Fire

The defence minister said the BJP does not discriminate on the basis of caste, creed or religion and that its politics is rooted in justice and humanity.

He also said the BJP had acted on its promise to remove illegal infiltrators and claimed that such individuals were being sent back from BJP-ruled states, including West Bengal where the party had recently come to power.

Singh further highlighted reforms to waqf laws and said the process towards implementing a Uniform Civil Code had begun in Uttarakhand, with similar efforts underway in other BJP-ruled states.

“What lies ahead, I need not spell out,” he said.