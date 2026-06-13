Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'India Won't Let Indus Water Reach Patrons Of Terrorists': Rajnath Singh's Message To Pakistan

'India Won't Let Indus Water Reach Patrons Of Terrorists': Rajnath Singh's Message To Pakistan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the government's response to the Pahalgam terror attack and achievements of the NDA government, warning India would not allow Indus water to reach Pakistan.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajnath Singh warned Pakistan on terror, no Indus waters.
  • Minister asserted India's firm response, growing as global partner.
  • India rapidly boosts defence manufacturing, increasing exports globally.
  • Singh criticized opposition, highlighted BJP's justice, UCC focus.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday strongly criticised Pakistan over its alleged support for terrorism and asserted that India would not allow the waters of the Sindhu river to reach those who patronise terror.

Addressing an 'Intellectuals Meet' organised by the Telangana BJP in Hyderabad, Singh said the NDA government had demonstrated through Operation Sindoor that it knew how to respond to those who do not understand the language of peace and harmony.

He also criticised Congress and other opposition parties for questioning Operation Sindoor and the bravery of Indian soldiers.

Warning On Indus Waters

Referring to India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack, Singh said the government had made its position clear on countries backing terrorism.

“After the Pahalgam terror attack, by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, we said that those whose tears have dried up should not expect water from us. We will not let the waters of the Sindhu reach the patrons of terrorists and enemies of humanity,” he said.

Singh added that the government had already stated that if terror attacks were carried out against India, the supply of grain and water to Pakistan would be stopped.

ALSO READ: 'Not Justified': Jaishankar Lodges Protest With Rubio On Killing Of 3 Indian Mariners

'India Knows How To Respond'

The defence minister said Operation Sindoor had sent a clear message to the world about India's ability to respond firmly to threats. He said India had emerged as a trusted global partner and had consistently extended assistance to countries facing crises and disasters.

Recalling India's support to several nations during the Covid-19 pandemic, Singh said the country was widely regarded as a “vishwa bandhu” or friend of the world.

At the same time, he warned that India's adversaries should remember that the country possesses not only vaccines but also the BrahMos missile.

Focus On Defence Manufacturing

Highlighting the government's push towards self-reliance, Singh said India was producing goods not only for domestic needs but also for global markets.

He expressed confidence that the country's exports would reach USD 2 trillion over the next five years.

According to Singh, defence production currently stands at Rs 1.50 lakh crore and is expected to rise to Rs 1.7 lakh crore within a month.

He also said defence exports have reached Rs 39,000 crore and are expected to increase further, adding that India is currently exporting defence equipment to 100 countries.

The minister noted that the defence budget allocation has increased to Rs 8 lakh crore from Rs 2.5 lakh crore during his tenure as home minister between 2014 and 2019.

ALSO READ: MEA Debunks Reports Of Attack On Ship With Indian Crew Near Oman, Says All Sailors Safe

Opposition Under Fire

The defence minister said the BJP does not discriminate on the basis of caste, creed or religion and that its politics is rooted in justice and humanity.

He also said the BJP had acted on its promise to remove illegal infiltrators and claimed that such individuals were being sent back from BJP-ruled states, including West Bengal where the party had recently come to power.

Singh further highlighted reforms to waqf laws and said the process towards implementing a Uniform Civil Code had begun in Uttarakhand, with similar efforts underway in other BJP-ruled states.

“What lies ahead, I need not spell out,” he said.

Before You Go

MEENAKSHI NOMINATION ROW: Supreme Court Dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea, No Relief on Rajya Sabha Nomination

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rajnath Singh warn Pakistan regarding the Indus waters?

He warned Pakistan due to its alleged support for terrorism. India will not let Indus waters reach terror patrons, having previously suspended the Indus Waters Treaty after a terror attack.

What message did Operation Sindoor convey?

Operation Sindoor showed India's ability to respond firmly to threats. It sent a clear message to the world about India's decisive action against those who don't understand peace.

What are India's goals in defence manufacturing and exports?

Defence production is expected to reach Rs 1.7 lakh crore soon. Exports have reached Rs 39,000 crore, supplying defence equipment to 100 countries as India aims for self-reliance.

Why did Rajnath Singh criticize opposition parties?

He criticized them for questioning Operation Sindoor and the bravery of Indian soldiers. He highlighted their lack of understanding regarding India's firm responses to threats.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 13 Jun 2026 10:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Indus Waters Treaty Pakistan Rajnath SIngh Operation Sindoor
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'India Won't Let Indus Water Reach Patrons Of Terrorists': Rajnath Singh's Message To Pakistan
'India Won't Let Indus Water Reach Patrons Of Terrorists': Rajnath Singh Warns Pak
India
MEA Debunks Reports Of Attack On Ship With Indian Crew Near Oman, Says All Sailors Safe
MEA Debunks Reports Of Attack On Ship With Indian Crew Near Oman, Says All Sailors Safe
India
'He Brought Me Up': Abhishek Refuses To Hit Back Over Kalyan's 'Dustbin' Remark, Mamata Ultimatum
'He Brought Me Up': Abhishek Refuses To Hit Back Over Kalyan's 'Dustbin' Remark, Mamata Ultimatum
India
Trump Announces Death Of Tren De Aragua Chief Niño Guerrero In US-Led Operation
Trump Announces Death Of Tren De Aragua Chief Niño Guerrero In US-Led Operation
Advertisement

Videos

MEENAKSHI NOMINATION ROW: Supreme Court Dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea, No Relief on Rajya Sabha Nomination
Governance: Yogi says India has witnessed transformational change since 2014 under Modi’s leadership
Congress Stand: Party says it will fight the issue both legally and politically.
Breaking News: Supreme Court begins writing order in Meenakshi Natarajan nomination cancellation case
Politics: Rekha Gupta highlights 12 years of Modi government, calls it a transformative era for India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget