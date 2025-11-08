Rajinikanth's Brother Hospitalised After Heart Attack; 'Superstar' Rushes To His Side

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaRajinikanth's Brother Hospitalised After Heart Attack; 'Superstar' Rushes To His Side

Rajinikanth's elder brother, Sathyanarayana Rao, was hospitalised in Bengaluru after a heart attack.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 02:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A sudden medical emergency in the family of Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth has left fans and well-wishers deeply concerned. The superstar’s elder brother, Sathyanarayana Rao Gaikwad (84), has been hospitalised in Bengaluru following a heart attack at his residence in Hosagerehalli. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Electronic City, where he remains under intensive care and close medical supervision.

Rajinikanth Rushes To Bengaluru To Meet Brother 

Upon learning of the development, Rajinikanth flew from Chennai to Bengaluru to be by his brother’s side, as per a report on Times of India. The actor personally visited the ICU, checking on his brother’s condition and comforting family members. A video showing Rajinikanth entering the hospital has since gone viral on social media, sparking an outpouring of prayers and emotional messages from fans across the country.

Sathyanarayana Rao, a guiding figure in Rajinikanth’s life, has been widely credited with supporting and shaping the actor’s early years. Family members describe him as a pillar of strength and moral compass, whose influence played a key role in Rajinikanth’s personal and professional growth.

Doctors have stated that his condition is being closely monitored and expressed cautious optimism about his recovery. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is expected to remain in Bengaluru for the next few days to personally oversee his brother’s care, as per One India.

Members of the Tamil film fraternity have extended their heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery, joining fans in sending messages of solidarity to the superstar and his family.

On the work front, Rajinikanth recently wrapped up the Goa schedule of Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and is preparing for his next project, tentatively titled Thalaivar 173, a reunion with director Sundar C. Filming is expected to begin in February 2026, with a Pongal 2027 release planned.

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 02:20 PM (IST)
