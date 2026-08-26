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English NewsNewsIndiaRajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena Tests Positive For H1N1, Admitted To ICU

Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena Tests Positive For H1N1, Admitted To ICU

Meena underwent testing for the infection a few days ago and was admitted to the hospital after his report came back positive.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 09:50 AM (IST)

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena has tested positive for H1N1 influenza, commonly known as swine flu, and has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, officials said on Wednesday.

Meena underwent testing for the infection a few days ago and was admitted to the hospital after his report came back positive. He was shifted to the ICU late Tuesday night for further treatment.

Doctors have advised the minister against meeting visitors or family members as a precautionary measure to prevent the infection from spreading.

SMS Medical College Principal Dr Deepak Maheshwari said Meena was being treated according to the prescribed H1N1 protocol. Further medical tests are being conducted, while a team headed by Dr Mahendra Agrawal, head of the Medicine Department, is monitoring his condition.

Delhi Sees Sharp Rise In H1N1 Cases

Meena's diagnosis comes amid a significant increase in H1N1 infections in Delhi this year. According to Delhi government data, the national capital had recorded 2,308 H1N1 cases by August 25, as part of around 3,000 influenza cases reported this year.

H1N1 has emerged as the dominant influenza A subtype in Delhi this year. Till August 20, the city had reported 1,777 H1N1 infections out of 2,392 Influenza A cases, with the number rising further in the following days.

The increase is substantially higher than last year's figures. Delhi had recorded 229 H1N1 cases during the corresponding period in 2025.

The rise has prompted authorities to step up preparedness at hospitals and strengthen influenza surveillance. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also called an emergency meeting on Tuesday to review the situation. Health officials have said there is currently no shortage of hospital beds, doctors, medicines or essential medical equipment.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has said that the increase is linked to seasonal influenza and that no new H1N1 strain has been detected. Scientists said the viruses currently circulating in India have been present since 2025 and are well matched with vaccine strains recommended for the Northern Hemisphere.

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan H1N1 Kirodi Lal Meena #Rajasthan
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