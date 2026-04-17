Rajasthan: Bundi police nabs 2 men for online fraud under campaign 'Mule Hunter'

Kota, Apr 16 (PTI): Police, here under the campaign 'Mule Hunter', have arrested two people for allegedly committing online fraud with people situated as far away as Murshidabad, West Bengal.

'Mule Hunter' is a special campaign underway here to crack down on cybercrime.

According to Superintendent of Police Avneesh Kumar Sharma, the action was carried out by a team from the Dei Police Station as part of the statewide campaign to curb rising incidents of cyber fraud.

The two arrested were identified as Parmanand, 25, a resident of Tulsipura, and Shaifi Adnan, 23, a resident of Kumharon Ka Mohalla in Dei of Bundi district.

The action followed an analysis of suspected mule accounts and mobile numbers earlier this month, the police said.

The mobile number was verified on the coordination portal operated by I4C under the Ministry of Home Affairs, where a complaint was registered by a person from Murshidabad.

Investigation revealed that Parmanand had fraudulently received Rs 33,339 in his bank account from the complainant.

According to another case registered at the complaint of a person in Pune, Maharashtra, Parmanand allegedly received Rs 9,630 and Rs 13,890, while Shaifi Adnan received Rs 9,630 in his bank account.

Based on these complaints, a case was registered at the Dei Police Station under sections 318(4) and 316(2), both related to fraud and criminal breach of trust, of the Bharatiya NyayaSanhita (BNS), and Section 66D of the IT Act.

During investigation, bank statements of the mule accounts were obtained and the accused were traced and arrested.

The police seized two mobile phones used in the cyber fraud. Further investigation is underway to identify other links in the racket.

The action was conducted under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police Uma Sharma and supervision of Circle Officer Rajulal Meena (Nainwa). PTI COR VN VN

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