Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaRajasthan BJP Expels State Spokesperson Over Remarks On Party’s Treatment Of Satya Pal Malik, Dhankhar

Rajasthan BJP Expels State Spokesperson Over Remarks On Party’s Treatment Of Satya Pal Malik, Dhankhar

In the viral video, Janu is heard criticising senior BJP leaders over what he described as the "humiliating treatment" of former Governor Satya Pal Malik, who died earlier this week.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 03:05 PM (IST)

Jaipur, Aug 9 (PTI) The Rajasthan unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expelled state spokesperson Krishna Kumar Janu for six years, citing his public criticism of the party's "treatment" of former governor Satya Pal Malik and ex-vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar. According to party officials, the action followed a disciplinary process initiated in June. BJP state disciplinary committee chairperson Onkar Singh Lakhawat said a show-cause notice had been issued to Janu on June 20, seeking an explanation for his comments.

"He failed to justify his actions, and the committee decided to expel him for six years," Lakhawat said.

The controversy had risen after a purported video of Janu was widely circulated on social media platforms. In the video, Janu is heard criticising senior BJP leaders over what he described as the "humiliating treatment" of Malik, who had served as the governor of several states and was once the party's national vice-president.

Malik died earlier this week after a prolonged illness at the age of 79.

Janu also referred to Dhankhar's exit from the post of vice president, noting that both leaders are from the Jat community.

Janu questioned MPs, MLAs, and other office bearers from the community working within the BJP, asking how they could be sure similar treatment would not be meted out to them.

"Malik's treatment cannot be justified. What the BJP is doing with mass leaders is very sad," he said in the video.

Malik attracted a lot of controversy after alleging that he was offered a bribe to clear files of two major projects in Jammu and Kashmir and questioned the BJP-led central government over issues related to farmers and the Pulwama terror attack, among others.

Dhankhar, a former governor of West Bengal before becoming the vice president, is also a prominent political figure from Rajasthan. Following his abrupt exit from the VP post citing health reasons, opposition leaders claimed he was "forced" to resign.

Party insiders said Janu's remarks were viewed as damaging to the BJP's image and internal discipline. Lakhawat noted that the disciplinary committee considered the matter seriously, especially as the comments came in the run-up to key political activities in the state.

The expulsion underscores the BJP's strict stance on public criticism of its leadership, particularly on issues involving senior figures and former office-bearers. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 03:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan BJP Jaipur
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Business
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
India
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
World
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi NCR, Fires, Train Mishaps, Crime Incidents Shake Nation
Alert: Heavy Rains Cause Massive Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos Across Delhi NCR Roads
Breaking: Massive Uttarkashi Helicopter Rescue Saves Over Six Hundred Stranded Pilgrims
Breaking: Triple Shock Incidents Rock Uttar Pradesh Maharashtra And Ghaziabad In One Day
Breaking: Heavy Rains Paralyze Delhi NCR, Flooded Roads And Traffic Chaos Grip The Region
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget