BJP Candidate Antima Yadav 'Missing' With Husband, Child After Polling In Rajasthan’s Baran

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP candidate Antima Yadav, family, missing post-election voting.

Family reported abduction, prompting police to register case.

Police investigating, examining CCTV, considering all disappearance angles.

BJP also concerned, trying to locate their missing candidate.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate contesting from Ward 16 in Rajasthan’s Baran has gone missing along with her husband and their young child after voting in the first phase of municipal elections, prompting police to register a kidnapping case and begin an investigation.

The missing candidate has been identified as advocate Antima Yadav, while her husband, Sanjay Yadav, is also a lawyer. According to her family, the couple and their seven- to eight-year-old child have remained untraceable since polling concluded on September 9, as per reports on India Today.

The family has raised concerns after all three mobile phones reportedly remained switched off. Relatives and BJP workers have been trying to establish contact with the family but have so far been unable to determine their whereabouts.

Family Alleges Abduction

Antima was reportedly present at the polling centre at Ambedkar Bhawan on polling day. Her relatives said she was seen at the booth until around 5 pm and left after voting to return home.

However, she allegedly never reached the house.

The family suspects that Antima, her husband and their child were forcibly taken away by unidentified people while they were returning home. Relatives said she had been campaigning and meeting voters at the polling centre before her disappearance.

Rajendra Yadav, a relative of Antima, said he was working as a polling agent at the booth and had seen her there until the evening. After she failed to return home, the family began looking for her and subsequently approached the police.

The relatives believe the three may have been abducted while travelling back from the polling centre.

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BJP Raises Concern

Antima's disappearance has also caused concern within the BJP, with the party unable to contact its candidate after polling ended.

BJP city president OP Pareta said the organisation generally gets in touch with its candidates after voting to collect feedback and, when required, asks them to report to the party office. However, no communication has been received from Antima since September 9.

Pareta said the party had also contacted her family but had not received information about her whereabouts. He added that the BJP was separately making efforts to trace the candidate.

The BJP considered its position in Ward 16 to be strong and was hopeful of winning the seat. Her sudden disappearance after polling has therefore become a matter of concern for party workers.

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Police Check CCTV

Kotwali police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from roads and routes in the area to establish the movements of Antima, her husband and their child.

Kotwali Circle Inspector Heeralal Puniya said a case had been registered based on the family's complaint. Police are examining CCTV footage and investigating the matter from all possible angles.

The CCTV footage and other evidence are expected to help establish what happened after the family left the polling area. Police are continuing efforts to trace Antima, her husband and their child.