HomeNewsIndiaRajasthan: 3-Year-Old Suffers Severe Injuries After Shopkeeper Gives Explosive Instead Of Toffee

A three-year-old girl in Alwar was critically injured after an explosive disguised as candy detonated in her mouth. Police have detained the shopkeeper.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 09:04 AM (IST)

In Rajasthan’s Alwar district, a three-year-old girl sustained life-threatening injuries when an item resembling candy exploded in her mouth. The case, reported from Chowkibas village under the Ramgarh police station area, has raised serious concerns about child safety and criminal negligence.

The child, identified as Akshu, is currently recovering after undergoing emergency surgery, while police have taken the shopkeeper involved into custody and launched a detailed investigation.

Trip To Buy Sweets Ends In Horror

The incident occurred on the morning of Tuesday, February 3, when Akshu accompanied her six-year-old sister Ahana to a nearby grocery shop to buy sweets. According to the complaint, the shopkeeper, Sudil alias Kala, son of Natho, allegedly handed the child an object that looked like candy but was actually an explosive substance resembling a firecracker.

Moments later, as the toddler placed the item in her mouth and bit into it, a sudden blast occurred. The explosion severely damaged her jaw and cheek, causing profuse bleeding. Witnesses said the child collapsed immediately after the blast, triggering panic in the area.

Emergency Surgery Saves Child’s Life

Akshu’s aunt rushed her to a private hospital in Alwar, where she was admitted to Sania Hospital in critical condition. Doctors performed emergency surgery to stabilize her. Medical officials later confirmed that the operation was successful and that the child is now out of danger.

Hospital Director Dr Tayyab Khan said the injuries were extremely severe, requiring immediate surgical intervention. The procedure was carried out by a team of oral and maxillofacial surgeons led by Dr Jayant Thareja, assisted by Dr Angel and Dr Sanat. Anesthesia was administered by Dr Rajesh, while OT Sister Kavita supported the surgical team throughout the operation. Dr Saad provided immediate first aid and ensured the child was shifted to the ICU without delay.

Police Custody & Forensic Probe Underway

Ramgarh police station officer Dr Vijendra Singh confirmed that the accused shopkeeper has been detained and is being interrogated. Forensic and ballistic experts have been called in to examine the explosive material and assess the sequence of events.

The accused has denied wrongdoing, claiming the injuries were caused by a fall onto broken glass. However, authorities have rejected this explanation, stating that the nature of the wounds clearly points to an explosion.

DSP Pintu Kumar said that all aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated and assured that strict action would be taken against those found responsible.

In the aftermath of the incident, Dr Tayyab Khan appealed to parents to remain vigilant and prevent children from handling suspicious objects that resemble food. He stressed that prompt medical attention can make the difference between life and death in such emergencies.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 09:04 AM (IST)
Alwar Rajasthan
