India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaRain damages Ganga Expressway in Unnao; Akhilesh takes dig at UP govt

Rain damages Ganga Expressway in Unnao; Akhilesh takes dig at UP govt

Unnao (UP), Sep 1 (PTI): A portion of the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district caved in after heavy rain, creating a pit about seven feet deep and prompting the agency responsible for its maintenance to divert traffic and begin repairs, officials said on Tuesda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 12:37 AM (IST)

Unnao (UP), Sep 1 (PTI): A portion of the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district caved in after heavy rain, creating a pit about seven feet deep and prompting the agency responsible for its maintenance to divert traffic and begin repairs, officials said on Tuesday.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the state government over the condition of the expressway, sarcastically calling it the country's "first express waterway". He also claimed that the potholes were "carpeted" instead of being filled and accused the BJP government of turning expressways into a "drawing room" of corruption.

The damage was reported near Basiratganj toll plaza at the 423.6-kilometre mark on the Prayagraj-bound carriageway, close to a rest area. Barricading was put up, and traffic was diverted to the other lane about 300 metres before the damaged stretch, they said.

Employees of Patel Infrastructure, which constructed about 2,000 km of the expressway and is involved in its maintenance, spotted the damaged portion during a night patrol and repair work was subsequently started.

A senior official of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), which operates the expressway, told PTI that repairs began immediately after the damage was noticed and the pits were filled using concrete mixers to ensure commuters did not face problems.

Work is also underway at other spots where similar damage or problems have been noticed, he said.

"We are continuously monitoring the expressway so that no such problem affects the movement of people and travel remains smooth," the official said in Lucknow.

A video related to the incident also surfaced on social media, showing a shawl placed over the pit. It was claimed in the video that the shawl had been put there to conceal the pothole, though there was no independent or official confirmation about who placed it or why.

Several other videos showing pits and rainwater accumulating on the expressway also surfaced on social media. Some commuters spoke about difficulties faced while travelling on the stretch and expressed hope that better maintenance would ensure smoother movement.

Yadav, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, shared a video clip showing waterlogging at a toll plaza connecting the Ganga Expressway to another road and wrote, "BJP has built the country's first express waterway!"* In another post, sharing a news clip showing a damaged stretch of the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, he alleged that the BJP's "carpet development" was marked by potholes and said, "The BJP is turning expressways into a drawing room of its corruption." Unnao has witnessed intermittent rain over the past five days. This is the second reported incident of road damage on the Ganga Expressway in the district this monsoon.

On August 17, a portion of the road near Sonik village under Dahi police station area had caved in at the 421-kilometre mark. Soil along about 200 metres of the roadside had been washed away, damaging the road. The maintenance company repaired the stretch within two days.

During rain late Monday night, the road again caved in near the Basiratganj toll plaza, about 2.5 km from the earlier spot. The pit is reported to be around five feet wide and seven feet deep.

The nearly 594-km Ganga Expressway connects Meerut with Prayagraj. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it in Hardoi on April 29 this year. PTI COR MAN KIS PRK RHL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Sep 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 02 September 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
DUSU elections: NSUI accuses ABVP of tearing its signature campaign posters
DUSU elections: NSUI accuses ABVP of tearing its signature campaign posters
India
Rain damages Ganga Expressway in Unnao; Akhilesh takes dig at UP govt
Rain damages Ganga Expressway in Unnao; Akhilesh takes dig at UP govt
India
'Avoid Buying, Selling Or Eating Fish Washed Into Bihar From Nepal Floodwaters': Bihar Govt Issues Advisory
'Avoid Eating Fish Washed Into Bihar From Nepal Floodwaters': Govt Issues Advisory
India
UP rain: Two killed in Sitapur, two missing in Ghazipur; floods hit 20K, boats out in Varanasi
UP rain: Two killed in Sitapur, two missing in Ghazipur; floods hit 20K, boats out in Varanasi
Advertisement

Videos

Trishuli Flood: Massive devastation leaves homes, shops and roads buried under mud and debris
SCO Summit: PM Modi delivers strong message against terror ecosystem, says no room for double standards
Politics: SP Leader’s ‘Dog With Bell’ Remark Sparks Controversy Ahead of 2027 UP Elections
Rahul Gandhi FIR Row: Congress Hits Streets in Chandigarh, BJP Launches Counterattack
SCO Summit: PM Modi Meets Xi Jinping in Bishkek Ahead of Address, Signals for BRICS Visit to India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget