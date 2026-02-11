Rahul Vs Rijiju: Lok Sabha Face-Off Over ‘Wholesale Surrender’ Remark

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Lok Sabha saw sharp exchanges between Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi following the latter’s remarks on the India-US interim trade deal.

During his speech in the House on Wednesday, Rahul alleged that the government had “sold” India through the agreement, describing the recently announced arrangement as a “wholesale surrender.”

As Rahul continued, Rijiju intervened, saying the Congress leader was repeating his remarks. The Union Minister said the statements carried “serious connotations” and asked Rahul to substantiate his allegations.

“You are repeating one thing again and again. We have told you from the beginning…” Rijiju said.

He added, “Rahul Gandhi kept repeating it. We still said you can move on to the next subject, we are ready to hear you. But you repeated again. You took the Prime Minister's name, and the word you used and the allegations you levelled - I want to request and demand you through the Chair, that whatever allegations you have made, despite the Chair's objection, you have to authenticate it.”

Rijiju further remarked that Rahul, as Leader of Opposition, was not an ordinary member of Parliament. “When you speak on certain things, there are serious connotations. I would urge the LoP, all the points he has made have serious repercussions. He must authenticate all allegations he has made,” he said.

Responding to the demand, Rahul said he would authenticate his statements immediately. Addressing the Chair, he said, “I will authenticate right now. Let me authenticate, he has told me to authenticate. I will do so right now. I am authenticating.” However, Jagdambika Pal clarified that authentication was not required by the Chair, but had been sought by the Union Minister.

Rahul’s Criticism Of The India-US Trade Deal

In his speech, Rahul termed the agreement a “surrender” of “1.5 billion Indians”, alleging that the BJP sought to safeguard its “financial architecture.”

“It is a tragedy, because it is a surrender not just of the Prime Minister. He has surrendered the future of 1.5 billion Indians, and he has surrendered because he wants to protect the BJP's financial architecture," Rahul said, while alleging that India's energy security had been handed over to the US. He further alleged that the interests of Indian farmers had been compromised.

“You yourself admit that we are facing a global storm -- that the era of one superpower is over, that geopolitical conflicts are intensifying, and that energy and finance are being weaponised. Yet, despite acknowledging this reality, you have allowed the United States to weaponise energy and financial systems in ways that impact us,” the LoP said.

Rahul also questioned America’s caveat that India should not purchase oil from Russia, arguing that New Delhi’s energy security was “being dictated externally.” He added that no Prime Minister “would sign such a deal unless there was a chokehold on him.”