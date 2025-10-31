Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rahul, Sonia Gandhi Pay Tribute To Indira Gandhi On Her Death Anniversary

On Indira Gandhi's death anniversary, Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, paid floral tributes at Shakti Sthal and her memorial.

Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 05:57 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

On the occasion of the anniversary of Indira Gandhi's passing, the Congress party paid heartfelt respects to the former prime minister on Friday. In addition to paying floral respects to Indira Gandhi at the Shakti Sthal, the president of the Congress party, Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with a large number of other senior politicians, also paid a visit to the memorial of the former prime minister, located on Safdarjung Road.


In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Bharat ki Indira' - fearless, determined, and unwavering while facing the powerful. Grandma, you taught us that nothing is more important than India's identity and self-respect. Your courage, compassion, and patriotism continue to inspire me in every step I take."


In another post, Congress president said, "A humble tribute to the epitome of courage, India's first woman Prime Minister and our role model, Indira Gandhi, on her martyrdom day."


During her "extraordinary and spontaneous outreach to families devastated by caste atrocities" in 1977, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh described how she journeyed to Belchhi in Bihar by first travelling by car, jeep, and tractor, and then riding on an elephant. This was all part of her journey. He described Gandhi as a person of uncommon grit, courage, perseverance, and resilience.

Ramesh also shared on X pictures of Gandhi on an elephant visiting Belchhi.

Born on November 19, 1917, the then-prime minister was assassinated by her bodyguards at the Indira Gandhi Memorial on this day in 1984. Indira Gandhi was India's first woman prime minister.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 05:56 PM (IST)
Indira Gandhi RAHUL GANDHI CONGRESS SONIA GANDHI
