Kerala Court Grants Bail To Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil In 3rd Sexual Assault Case

HomeNewsIndiaKerala Court Grants Bail To Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil In 3rd Sexual Assault Case

Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil received bail from a Kerala court in his third sexual assault case, overturning a lower court's denial due to the severity of allegations.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 01:16 PM (IST)

Pathanamthitta(Kerala), Jan 28 (PTI) A Kerala court on Wednesday granted bail to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in the third sexual assault case against him, in which he was arrested earlier this month.

The bail was granted by the Pathanamthitta District Sessions Court, which was considering an appeal filed by the MLA against a judicial magistrate's court that had denied him relief, stating that the allegations against him were serious and that he had "similar antecedents".

The third sexual assault case was registered against the Palakkad MLA under Sections 376 (rape) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), following a complaint lodged by a woman from Kottayam district on 8 January. He was arrested in the case on January 11 in Palakkad.

The Kerala High Court and a sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram had earlier protected the MLA from arrest in the first two sexual assault cases, which were registered based on complaints from two different women. PTI COR TGB ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Jan 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
