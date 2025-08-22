Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKerala Congress MLA In Fresh Trouble After Trans Woman Says Rahul Mamkootathil Wanted To ‘Rape’ Her

Kerala Congress MLA In Fresh Trouble After Trans Woman Says Rahul Mamkootathil Wanted To ‘Rape’ Her

Rahul Mamkootathil resigned amidst sexual misconduct allegations, including inappropriate online behaviour and harassment claims from a Malayalam actor.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil stepped down as president of the state Youth Congress on Thursday following mounting allegations of sexual misconduct, including claims of inappropriate online behavior and harassment. The controversy escalated after trans woman activist Avanthika alleged that Mamkootathil had sent her “sexually regressive” messages and even shared disturbing “rape fantasies” during their online exchanges.

She said their interaction began after an election debate but quickly turned into what she described as a “disturbing and degrading experience”, reported NDTV.

Her claims surfaced soon after Malayalam actor Rini Ann George revealed that she had received inappropriate messages and an invitation to a hotel from a youth leader of a major political party. While she did not name Mamkootathil, both BJP and DYFI workers staged protests outside his office, linking the allegations to him.

Rahul Mamkootathil Stepped Down As State Youth Cong President

Announcing his resignation at a press conference, Mamkootathil insisted the decision was voluntary and not directed by the party high command. “At a time when the government is facing serious protests, Congress workers should not waste their time over me. That is why I decided to resign. I have not done anything against the law or Constitution,” he said, as per a report on PTI.

Addressing the actor’s statement, Mamkootathil maintained that she was his friend. He also dismissed an audio clip aired by a Malayalam channel—allegedly implicating him in pressuring a woman to terminate a pregnancy—arguing that such recordings could be fabricated in today’s digital age.

Despite relinquishing his Youth Congress post, demands for his resignation as MLA have intensified with Minister R Bindu among those urging him to step down. Responding to Mamkootathil’s claim of friendship, Rini Ann George clarified that she had blocked him on social media and no longer maintained any contact.

Mamkootathil concluded by stating that if any mistakes were proven, he was prepared to face them legally.

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Rahul Mamkootathil CONGRESS
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Stray Dogs Must Be Vaccinated, Released In Same Area: Supreme Court Modifies Previous Order
Vaccinate, Release Healthy Stray Dogs In Same Area. Send Aggressive Ones To Shelters: SC
Cities
Major Security Breach At Parliament Building As Intruder Climbs Wall, Apprehended
Major Security Breach At Parliament Building As Intruder Climbs Wall, Apprehended
Election 2025
'PM Modi Will Conduct Last Rites Nitish Kumar's Politics In Gaya': Lalu Prasad Yadav's Dig At NDA
Ahead Of Modi's Gaya Visit, Lalu Prasad Says 'PM Will Conduct The Last Rites Of...'
Cricket
India Playing XI For Asia Cup: Why Samson May Miss Out If Gill-Abhishek Open
India XI For Asia Cup: Why Samson May Miss Out If Gill-Abhishek Open
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Stray Dog Debate Intensifies As Supreme Court Prepares Landmark Verdict
Breaking: Supreme Court To Deliver Key Verdict On Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR Today
Breaking: Deadly Truck Bomb Attack On Air Base In Cali, Colombia Leaves 13 Dead
Breaking: Malaysian F-18 Hornet Fighter Jet Crashes At Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Airport
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Calls Pm Modi 'Vote Thief' During Rally In Munger, Sparks Controversy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget