Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil stepped down as president of the state Youth Congress on Thursday following mounting allegations of sexual misconduct, including claims of inappropriate online behavior and harassment. The controversy escalated after trans woman activist Avanthika alleged that Mamkootathil had sent her “sexually regressive” messages and even shared disturbing “rape fantasies” during their online exchanges.

She said their interaction began after an election debate but quickly turned into what she described as a “disturbing and degrading experience”, reported NDTV.

Her claims surfaced soon after Malayalam actor Rini Ann George revealed that she had received inappropriate messages and an invitation to a hotel from a youth leader of a major political party. While she did not name Mamkootathil, both BJP and DYFI workers staged protests outside his office, linking the allegations to him.

Rahul Mamkootathil Stepped Down As State Youth Cong President

Announcing his resignation at a press conference, Mamkootathil insisted the decision was voluntary and not directed by the party high command. “At a time when the government is facing serious protests, Congress workers should not waste their time over me. That is why I decided to resign. I have not done anything against the law or Constitution,” he said, as per a report on PTI.

Addressing the actor’s statement, Mamkootathil maintained that she was his friend. He also dismissed an audio clip aired by a Malayalam channel—allegedly implicating him in pressuring a woman to terminate a pregnancy—arguing that such recordings could be fabricated in today’s digital age.

Despite relinquishing his Youth Congress post, demands for his resignation as MLA have intensified with Minister R Bindu among those urging him to step down. Responding to Mamkootathil’s claim of friendship, Rini Ann George clarified that she had blocked him on social media and no longer maintained any contact.

Mamkootathil concluded by stating that if any mistakes were proven, he was prepared to face them legally.