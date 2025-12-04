Congress Ousts Rape-Accused MLA Rahul Mamkootathil From Party's Primary Membership

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday expelled suspended MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from the party's primary membership, following a series of serious complaints and a sexual assault case registered against him.

In a statement, KPCC president Sunny Joseph said the party had reviewed the allegations and decided that Mamkootathil could no longer continue in the organisation.

He noted that the MLA had already been under suspension.

The move came shortly after a local court dismissed Mamkootathil's anticipatory bail plea in the sexual assault case.

The Thiruvananthapuram Principal District and Sessions Court rejected the petition after hearing arguments from both sides over two days. PTI TGB TGB KH

