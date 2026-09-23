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English NewsNewsIndia‘You Will Not Escape’: Rahul Gandhi’s Warning To EC Amid SIR Row

‘You Will Not Escape’: Rahul Gandhi’s Warning To EC Amid SIR Row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has now targeted the Election Commission, sharing a video in which he said that what the poll panel is doing is wrong.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 01:43 PM (IST)

Opposition parties have been demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar following revelations concerning the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Several opposition leaders have also posted about the issue. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has now targeted the Election Commission, sharing a video in which he said that what the poll panel is doing is wrong.

Sharing the video, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Vote theft is a crime against the people of India and a direct attack on our Constitution. The BJP, RSS and EC that carried this out have committed treason. Justice will be done."

'You Will Not Escape'

In the video, Rahul Gandhi said, “I am clearly telling the Election Commission and the Election Officer: what you are doing is wrong. This is treason; it is against the country. Don’t forget, the time will come. We will catch you. You will not escape.”

His remarks came amid a controversy following a report by The Indian Express, which claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections to decisions taken by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on 14 occasions over the past 10 months. The report said the objections were allegedly ignored and certain decisions were not placed before the Commission for a majority decision.

Election Commission sources, however, have said that all decisions, including those related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), were taken unanimously and with the approval of both Election Commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 23 Sep 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
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Election Commission EC CONGRESS : Rahul Gandhi
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