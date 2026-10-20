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English NewsNewsIndia'Tired Of Spreading Lies': Rahul’s Vietnam Visit Draws BJP Fire Amid SIR Agitation, Congress Hits Back

'Tired Of Spreading Lies': Rahul’s Vietnam Visit Draws BJP Fire Amid SIR Agitation, Congress Hits Back

Rahul Gandhi has reportedly travelled to Vietnam for a four-day personal break as the BJP targets him amid ongoing Congress-led protests against SIR.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi travelled to Vietnam for a four-day personal break.
  • BJP mocked Gandhi’s Vietnam trip during opposition’s electoral protests.
  • Opposition bloc continues protesting alleged electoral roll revision irregularities.
  • Congress defended Gandhi’s right to personal time abroad.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has travelled to Vietnam for a reported personal break, even as the opposition's agitation against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls continues, reports said on Monday. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha reportedly departed from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport for Hanoi at around 1.35 pm on Sunday.

The trip prompted a fresh attack from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which mocked Gandhi over his reported travel plans while Congress and other INDIA bloc parties continue to protest against alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision exercise.

BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Vietnam Trip

The BJP took a swipe at Gandhi on Monday, accusing him of taking a break after allegedly spreading misinformation. The party shared a video on its official X account that purportedly showed a man resembling the Congress leader seated in a business-class cabin. “I’m tired of spreading lies... Let me go roam around Vietnam for a few days... Who would even find out!” the BJP wrote in its post.

The video shows a man wearing a blue T-shirt and AirPods seated inside an aircraft cabin. He appears to resemble Gandhi, while another passenger is heard identifying him as the Leader of Opposition and discussing his presence with a fellow traveller.

However, the video does not independently establish the man's identity or confirm that he was travelling to Vietnam.

Gandhi's foreign visits have repeatedly drawn criticism from the BJP, which has accused him of damaging India's image through his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government during overseas engagements. Gandhi had also visited Vietnam in January this year. 

ALSO READ: Delhi Deploys 2,500 Personnel, 3-Tier Security For Dussehra; PM Modi Likely To Attend Ravana Dahan

Rahul Gandhi Plans Four-Day Personal Break

According to a report by The Indian Express, citing Congress leaders, Gandhi has taken time off for a personal trip abroad and is expected to remain in Vietnam for four days. The reported visit follows his participation in the Congress's Goy Rakhon Yatra, or Save Goa March, in the poll-bound state. Gandhi walked for around two kilometres alongside party leaders during the march.

Goa is scheduled to hold Assembly elections next year, making it one of the states where political activity is expected to intensify in the coming months.

INDIA Bloc Protests Against SIR Continue

The BJP's remarks came as Congress and other INDIA bloc constituents continued their protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of electoral malpractice. On October 12, opposition leaders held a 'March for Democracy' towards the Supreme Court and submitted a petition concerning the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The opposition has repeatedly raised concerns about the revision process, alleging irregularities and demanding greater accountability in the preparation of electoral rolls.

The Election Commission's role in the exercise has become a major point of contention between the ruling party and opposition leaders, with protests taking place at different levels.

ALSO READ: ‘Triumph Of Dharma’: PM Modi, President Murmu, Amit Shah Extend Dussehra Wishes

Congress Defends Rahul's Right To Personal Time

The Congress defended Gandhi amid the criticism over his reported overseas visit, maintaining that he was entitled to personal time outside his political responsibilities.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sandeep Dikshit, chairperson of Rachnatmak Congress, said Gandhi had a personal life in addition to his duties as the Leader of Opposition. He also argued that Gandhi made productive use of his overseas visits.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travel to Vietnam?

Rahul Gandhi reportedly traveled to Vietnam for a personal break. According to Congress leaders, he is expected to remain in the country for four days.

How did the BJP react to Rahul Gandhi's reported Vietnam trip?

The BJP criticized Gandhi, mocking him for taking a break while the opposition protested electoral roll irregularities. They shared a video purportedly showing him on a plane.

What major political event coincided with Rahul Gandhi's reported trip?

Rahul Gandhi's trip coincided with the INDIA bloc's ongoing protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The opposition alleges irregularities in the revision process.

How did the Congress party respond to criticism about Rahul Gandhi's trip?

The Congress defended Gandhi, stating he is entitled to personal time outside his political responsibilities. They also argued that he makes productive use of his overseas visits.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi News Rahul Gandhi Vietnam Visit
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