Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi travelled to Vietnam for a four-day personal break.

BJP mocked Gandhi’s Vietnam trip during opposition’s electoral protests.

Opposition bloc continues protesting alleged electoral roll revision irregularities.

Congress defended Gandhi’s right to personal time abroad.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has travelled to Vietnam for a reported personal break, even as the opposition's agitation against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls continues, reports said on Monday. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha reportedly departed from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport for Hanoi at around 1.35 pm on Sunday.

The trip prompted a fresh attack from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which mocked Gandhi over his reported travel plans while Congress and other INDIA bloc parties continue to protest against alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision exercise.

BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Vietnam Trip

The BJP took a swipe at Gandhi on Monday, accusing him of taking a break after allegedly spreading misinformation. The party shared a video on its official X account that purportedly showed a man resembling the Congress leader seated in a business-class cabin. “I’m tired of spreading lies... Let me go roam around Vietnam for a few days... Who would even find out!” the BJP wrote in its post.

The video shows a man wearing a blue T-shirt and AirPods seated inside an aircraft cabin. He appears to resemble Gandhi, while another passenger is heard identifying him as the Leader of Opposition and discussing his presence with a fellow traveller.

However, the video does not independently establish the man's identity or confirm that he was travelling to Vietnam.

Gandhi's foreign visits have repeatedly drawn criticism from the BJP, which has accused him of damaging India's image through his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government during overseas engagements. Gandhi had also visited Vietnam in January this year.

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Rahul Gandhi Plans Four-Day Personal Break

According to a report by The Indian Express, citing Congress leaders, Gandhi has taken time off for a personal trip abroad and is expected to remain in Vietnam for four days. The reported visit follows his participation in the Congress's Goy Rakhon Yatra, or Save Goa March, in the poll-bound state. Gandhi walked for around two kilometres alongside party leaders during the march.

Goa is scheduled to hold Assembly elections next year, making it one of the states where political activity is expected to intensify in the coming months.

INDIA Bloc Protests Against SIR Continue

The BJP's remarks came as Congress and other INDIA bloc constituents continued their protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of electoral malpractice. On October 12, opposition leaders held a 'March for Democracy' towards the Supreme Court and submitted a petition concerning the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The opposition has repeatedly raised concerns about the revision process, alleging irregularities and demanding greater accountability in the preparation of electoral rolls.

The Election Commission's role in the exercise has become a major point of contention between the ruling party and opposition leaders, with protests taking place at different levels.

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Congress Defends Rahul's Right To Personal Time

The Congress defended Gandhi amid the criticism over his reported overseas visit, maintaining that he was entitled to personal time outside his political responsibilities.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sandeep Dikshit, chairperson of Rachnatmak Congress, said Gandhi had a personal life in addition to his duties as the Leader of Opposition. He also argued that Gandhi made productive use of his overseas visits.